Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1990 to 1999

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1990 to 1999 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1990s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

This was the decade that saw one massive pivot that distinguished the Coaches Poll from the AP Poll. The AP college basketball poll has always finished up at the end of the regular season. The Coaches Poll switched to delivering its final top 25 rankings at the end of the NCAA Tournament after the 1990-1991 campaign.

That means from 1992 on, the Coaches Poll turns out to be far more representative of the two polls when it comes to judging a season in its entirety. On the flip side, now everything is about the NCAA Tournament when it comes to the top two – for good and for bad.

Coaches Poll: 1990 to 1999 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Kansas 175

2 Kentucky 170

3 Arizona 160

4 Duke 158

5 North Carolina 154

6 Arkansas 138

7 UConn 124

8 UCLA 109

9 Syracuse 101

10 Utah 100

11 Cincinnati 94

12 Michigan State 82

T13 Indiana 76

T13 Purdue 76

15 Michigan 74

16 Ohio State 66

T17 Louisville 65

T17 Wake Forest 65

19 UMass 63

20 Georgetown 57

T21 Missouri 56

T21 Oklahoma State 56

23 Stanford 53

24 Maryland 50

25 UNLV 49

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Mississippi State 44, Temple 43, Seton Hall 37, Alabama 36, Oklahoma 34, Georgia Tech 32, St. John’s 30, Florida State 28, Clemson 27, Minnesota 27, Virginia 26, Iowa 22, Florida 21, USC 20, Auburn 19, Iowa State 19, South Carolina 19, Boston College 18, Tulsa 18, Vanderbilt 18, Cal 17, Nebraska 17, Princeton 16, Texas Tech 16, Gonzaga 15, New Mexico State 15, Rhode Island 15, Arizona State 13, La Salle 13, Miami 13, New Mexico 13, Marquette 12, Memphis State 12, Villanova 12, East Tennessee State 11, Providence 11, Texas 11, Georgia 10, Western Kentucky 10, St. Joseph’s 9, Illinois 8, West Virginia 8, Xavier 7, Miami University 6, Ole Miss 6, College of Charleston 5, George Washington 5, LSU 5, Virginia Tech 5, DePaul 4, Valparaiso 3, NC State 2, SW Missouri State 2, Colorado 1, Penn 1, TCU 1, Tulane 1



