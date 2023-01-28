Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1980 to 1989

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1980 to 1989 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best in the 1980s?

Take all the Coaches final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final No. 1 team gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

The Coaches Poll didn’t start coming out with its final rankings after the NCAA Tournament until after the 1991 season, so there are a whole slew of issues with this decade.

1985 Villanova and 1988 Kansas – both won national titles – don’t get any love in this formula.

NCAA Basketball National Champions

1980 Louisville, 1981 Indiana, 1982 North Carolina, 1983 NC State, 1984 Georgetown, 1985 Villanova, 1986 Louisville, 1987 Indiana, 1988 Kansas, 1989 Michigan



Coaches Poll: 1980 to 1989 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 North Carolina 200

2 Georgetown 147

3 Kentucky 135

4 DePaul 125

5 Indiana 123

6 UNLV 114

7 Syracuse 108

8 Duke 100

9 Oklahoma 98

10 Illinois 97

T11 Louisville 97

T11 St. John’s 82

T13 Michigan 77

T13 Missouri 77

15 Oregon State 73

16 Memphis State 72

17 Virginia 68

18 Iowa 64

19 Arkansas 58

20 Purdue 57

21 Notre Dame 55

22 LSU 53

23 Arizona 49

24 UCLA 47

25 Houston 46

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Alabama 44, Kansas 44, NC State 43, Temple 43, Wyoming 43, Tulsa 41, Georgia Tech 40, Maryland 40, UTEP 33, Pitt 32, Arizona State 28, Bradley 27, BYU 23, Kansas State 20, Minnesota 20, Wake Forest 19, Idaho 18, Louisiana Tech 18, Ohio State 17, Fresno State 16, Utah 16, West Virginia 16, Seton Hall 15, VCU 15, Villanova 15, Michigan State 14, Stanford 14, Boston College 13, Loyola Marymount 12, Clemson 11, Georgia 11, Tennessee 11, Washington 11, Chattanooga 10, Florida State 10, TCU 10, Texas A&M 10, Texas Tech 10, Loyola-Chicago 9, Weber State 9, Illinois State 8, Auburn 7, New Orleans 7, Oklahoma State 7, Xavier 7



