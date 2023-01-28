Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1970 to 1979

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1970 to 1979 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1970s?

Take all the Coaches final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final No. 1 team gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Yeah, enough of that mess from the 1960s when Duke was ranked high enough to be in the top spot of the Coaches Poll of the decade, even though UCLA owns the NCAA Tournament. The 1970s were about the Bruins, at least for the first half of it.

Call it a make-good for the previous decade.

The Coaches Poll were still doing the final rankings at the end of the regular season and not after the NCAA Tournament.

1970 UCLA, 1971 UCLA, 1972 UCLA, 1973 UCLA, 1974 NC State, 1975 UCLA, 1976 Indiana, 1977 Marquette, 1978 Kentucky, 1979 Michigan State



Coaches Poll: 1970 to 1979 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 UCLA 238

2 Marquette 194

3 North Carolina 167

4 Kentucky 134

5 Notre Dame 118

6 Indiana 98

T7 Louisville 88

T7 Maryland 88

T9 Long Beach State 81

T9 South Carolina 81

T11 NC State 80

T11 Penn 80

13 Arkansas 59

14 Michigan 56

15 UNLV 54

T16 Alabama 52

T16 Florida State 52

T16 Providence 52

19 USC 48

20 San Francisco 46

21 Syracuse 45

22 Kansas State 44

23 Michigan State 43

24 Houston 41

T25 Kansas 40

T25 Minnesota 40

Others Receiving Votes (Points): DePaul 37, Louisiana (SW Louisiana) 37, Duke 36, Jacksonville 36, Indiana State 35, Iowa 34, Arizona State 32, BYU 32, Missouri 31, Utah State 31, Villanova 31, Cincinnati 30, New Mexico 30, New Mexico State 30, Memphis State 28, Western Kentucky 28, Drake 27, Utah 24, Arizona 23, Rutgers 23, St. Bonaventure 23, Kansas 22, UTEP 21, Georgetown 20, Weber State 20, Creighton 19, Vanderbilt 19, Purdue 18, Texas 18, Fordham 17, LSU 17, Ohio State 16, Washington 16, Detroit 13, Pitt 12, Virginia 11, Temple 10, Niagara 9, Duquesne 8, Marshall 8, St. John’s 8, Tennessee 8, Clemson 7, Dayton 7, Princeton 7, Western Michigan 7



