Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1960 to 1969

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1960 to 1969 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?

According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1960s?

Take all the Coaches final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Okay, so this is wrong. And there’s a reason.

Duke didn’t win any national titles in the 1960s, but it managed to be ranked at a higher level than UCLA … at the end of the regular season.

OF COURSE UCLA and its five NCAA titles was the college basketball program of the 1960s, but the Coaches Poll – like the AP version – didn’t rank teams after the NCAA Tournament. And why because it wasn’t the be-all-end-all dominant March Madness force like it is today.

1960 Ohio State, 1961 Cincinnati, 1962 Cincinnati, 1963 Loyola-Chicago, 1964 UCLA, 1965 UCLA, 1966 Texas Western (UTEP), 1967 UCLA, 1968 UCLA, 1969 UCLA



Coaches Poll: 1960 to 1969 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Duke 150

2 UCLA 143

3 Kentucky 121

4 Cincinnati 114

5 North Carolina 101

6 Ohio State 100

7 Kansas State 86

8 Davidson 83

9 Providence 75

10 Loyola-Chicago 74

11 Utah 72

T12 Bradley 68

T12 Michigan 68

T12 Villanova 68

15 Louisville 66

T16 St. John’s 64

T16 Vanderbilt 64

18 St. Bonaventure 61

19 Oregon State 59

20 UTEP 58

21 Houston 57

22 West Virginia 54

T23 Bowling Green 52

T23 Wichita State 52

25 Kansas 50

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Colorado 49, Utah State 49, St. Joseph’s 43, Arizona State 41, Mississippi State 41, New Mexico 37, Wake Forest 35, Princeton 32, Illinois 31, New Mexico State 31, Santa Clara 31, Dayton 29, NYU 29, San Francisco 29, Drake 28, Marquette 28, BYU 27, Texas 27, Tennessee 26, Cal 25, Duquesne 24, Indiana 24, USC 21, Columbia 20, La Salle 20, Pacific 19, Purdue 19, Saint Louis 19, Western Kentucky 19, Georgia Tech 18, Minnesota 18, Texas A&M 17, Iowa 16, Stanford 16, DePaul 15, Nebraska 15, Toledo 15, NC State 14, Oklahoma City 13, Oklahoma State 13, Tulsa 13, UConn 11, Army 10, Syracuse 10, Auburn 9, Weber State 9, Wyoming 9, Colorado State 7, Miami University 7, Seattle 7, Texas Tech 7, Florida 6, Iowa State 6, Memphis State 6, South Carolina 6



