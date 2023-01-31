Clemson vs Boston College Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Clemson vs Boston College prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, January 31

Clemson vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 31

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Clemson (18-4), Boston College (10-12)

Clemson vs Boston College Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

Boston College just doesn’t score enough.

It’s not shooting all that poorly lately, but it doesn’t have a whole lot of firepower to keep up any sort of pace.

The threes were falling in the win over Notre Dame, but there’s nothing to rely on from the outside. Worse yet, the defense isn’t strong enough to manufacture points when the offense isn’t on.

Yeah, the D will force takeaways, but it doesn’t transition the big plays into scores. All of that is a problem against a vice grip of a Clemson defense that’s the best in the ACC in field goal D. It’s okay at stoping the three, but overall its terrific at keeping teams from getting into any sort of a rhythm.

Why Boston College Will Win

Granted, part of it is Clemson’s ability to shoot, but there aren’t any second chance points happening in bunches. The team doesn’t do enough on the defensive glass, that great defense doesn’t force a lot of takeaways, and Boston College has to take advantage of both of that.

It has to end every Tiger possession fast. It has to move the ball around efficiently, and it has to eat up time. There isn’t the scoring pop to get up and down the floor with enough big things to matter, so this has to be about grinding out every possession.

Virginia Tech almost pulled off a win at Clemson by keeping the score lose, but …

What’s Going To Happen

It will take one good Clemson run to put this away. The defense will take care of the rest.

Boston College will struggle to hit 40% from the floor, there won’t be anything happening from three to keep up, and when things on both sides start to bog down, Clemson will hit its free throws, and Boston College won’t.

Clemson vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Clemson 71, Boston College 66

Line: Clemson -3.5, o/u: 136

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Ranking: 2.5

