Cincinnati Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Cincinnati football schedule 2023: Who do the Bearcats miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Cincinnati Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

2023 College Football Rankings 1-133: First Look

Sept 2 Eastern Kentucky

Sept 9 at Pitt

Sept 16 Miami University

Sept 23 Oklahoma

Sept 29 at BYU

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 14 Iowa State

Oct 21 Baylor

Oct 28 at Oklahoma State

Nov 4 UCF

Nov 11 at Houston

Nov 18 at West Virginia

Nov 25 Kansas

Cincinnati Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bearcats miss from the Big 12 slate?

The Bearcats gets a nice welcome present as they enter into Big 12 life.

Not having to play Texas is a sweet deal, and this year, not getting Texas Tech on the schedule is a huge plus. If that wasn’t nice enough, they don’t have to play either team from the 2022 Big 12 Championship – there’s no Kansas State or TCU.

It’s not all perfect with a run of three road games in four weeks in the second half of the Big 12 season, but …

Cincinnati Football Schedule What Really Matters

Considering all the changes for the program and the coaching staff as the new era begins, Cincinnati should be able to ease into the schedule.

Going to Pitt isn’t easy, but at least that’s relatively close. Three of the first for games are at home, and there are just two road games before the end of October.

The Bearcats get Oklahoma and UCF at home, playing Houston at Houston is just like life in the old American Athletic Conference dates, and going to West Virginia isn’t all that awful.

Cincinnati Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Yeah, Cincinnati is jumping up in weight class, but all things considered there’s not a whole lot to complain about.

There isn’t a true week off in the loaded and balanced Big 12 – outside of the actual week off before playing Iowa State, of course – but the home games are all manageable, there isn’t a road game that’s a no-chance loss, and there are enough winnable dates to assume at least seven wins.

As long as the Bearcats can own home, it should be a terrific season with this schedule.

2023 College Football Schedules: All 133 Teams