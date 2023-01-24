Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs AFC Championship prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, January 29

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs AFC Championship Prediction Game Preview

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 29

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4), Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win the AFC Championship

Really, how hurt is Patrick Mahomes?

He’s Patrick Mahomes and this is the AFC Championship, so he’s going to play, but there’s a difference between gutting it out on a high ankle sprain and being able to adequately move.

You know that football cliché – are you injured or hurt? Mahomes is injured.

Of course he can still throw, and the offense should be able to tweak and adapt around what he’ll be able to do, but when it comes to his magical improvisational ability that makes him so special, that’s going to be limited.

That, and even if he’s at 100%, Cincinnati is a problem.

The Bengals won the regular season meeting in Week 13 – without Joe Mixon – because it controlled the clock. Joe Burrow was brilliant on third downs, the ground game was good enough with Samaje Perine, and the defense came up with the one big takeaway it had to have in the 27-24 victory.

But that was when Mahomes was at full-go.

Kansas City’s offense is obviously great, but it doesn’t have Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengal receivers. Travis Kelce is amazing, and the running game works, but 15 is the brilliant conductor who orchestrates it all. Chad Henne can step in, but …

Again, Cincinnati is a tough out no matter what.

The defense dialed it up a few notches in the stunningly dominant win over Buffalo. Nothing is rattling Burrow, the offensive line that’s so banged up blasted away for the running game, and yeah, there was one massive chip on this team’s shoulder.

However …

