Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills NFL Playoffs Divisional Round prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, January 22

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Prediction Game Preview

Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 22

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4), Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win the AFC Divisional Round

The Bills didn’t exactly lose their swagger, but something is missing.

Last year’s team ripped through New England in the Wild Card round with ease. Last year’s team knew down to its core that it was one coin flip away from probably winning the Super Bowl.

The earlier version of this year’s team ended the Rams’ season in Week 1. It had the stuff to walk into Arrowhead and come away with a win. It lost, but even when it did it put up well over 400 yards, or it blew it on its own with turnovers.

Oh sure, the Bills are on an eight-game winning streak, but Miami was the only playoff team of the bunch. In fact, Kansas City, Baltimore, and Miami twice. That accounts for all of the wins among the 14 against playoff teams.

And all four of those wins were fights, including last week against the Dolphin third string quarterback.

Okay, fine, so Cincinnati needed the Fumble in the Jungle – and a gift of a non-call on what appeared to be a clip – and an inch or so on a final desperation pass to survive Baltimore, but now it’s in a position it seems to relish – the underdog.

This is likely going to be a firefight. All it might take is the slightest mistake to tip the scales, and Buffalo appears happy to provide it.

What’s the problem with that lost Bills mojo? Turnovers.

Easy wins have become a whole lot harder with lots and lots and lots of giveaways, turning it over multiple times in nine games and only going mistake-free three times.

On the flip side, the Bengals have been relatively careful with the ball. They were a disaster in the opener with five giveaways in the loss to Pittsburgh, but they only gave it away 14 times since and had only two more multi-giveaway games.

However …

– Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

– Bengals at Bills Prediction, What’s Going to Happen

NEXT: Why Buffalo Bills Will Win the AFC Divisional Round