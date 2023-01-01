Bowl Game Schedule Predictions Game Previews Scoreboard 2022-2023

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Scoreboard, Odds, How to Watch: 2022-2023

Bowl Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Results So Far

Straight Up: 22-16, ATS: 22-16, Total: 18-20

All times Eastern

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

UAB vs Miami University

Prediction: UAB 31, Miami University 20

Line: UAB -11.5, o/u: 45.5

Final Score: UAB 24, Miami University 20

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Troy vs UTSA

Prediction: UTSA 30, Troy 27

Line: UTSA -2.5, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: Troy 18, UTSA 12

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Louisville vs Cincinnati

Prediction: Louisville 23, Cincinnati 20

Line: Louisville -2, o/u: 39.5

Final Score: Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7

Cricket Celebration Bowl

North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

Prediction: Jackson State 34, North Carolina Central 23

Line: Jackson State -16.5, o/u: 56

Final Score: NC Central 41, Jackson State 34 OT

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs Oregon State

Prediction: Oregon State 31, Florida 24

Line: Oregon State -8.5, o/u: 52.5

Final Score: Oregon State 30, Florida 3

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Fresno State vs Washington State

Prediction: Washington State 24, Fresno State 20

Line: Fresno State -4, o/u: 53

Final Score: Fresno State 29, Washington State 6

LendingTree Bowl

Rice vs Southern Miss

Prediction: Southern Miss 26, Rice 20

Line: Southern Miss -6.5, o/u: 45.5

Final Score: Southern Miss 38, Rice 24

New Mexico Bowl

SMU vs BYU

Prediction: SMU 35, BYU 30

Line: SMU -4, o/u: 64

Final Score: BYU 24, SMU 23

Frisco Bowl

Boise State vs North Texas

Prediction: Boise State 38, North Texas 20

Line: Boise State -10.5, o/u: 59.5

Final Score: Boise State 35, North Texas 32

Myrtle Beach Bowl

UConn vs Marshall

Prediction: Marshall 30, UConn 16

Line: Marshall -12.5, o/u: 41

Final Score: Marshall 28, UConn 14

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State

Prediction: San Jose State 27, Eastern Michigan 23

Line: San Jose State -3.5, o/u: 54

Final Score: Eastern Michigan 41, San Jose State 27

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo vs Liberty

Prediction: Liberty 30, Toledo 26

Line: Toledo -3.5, o/u: 51

Final Score: Toledo 21, Liberty 19

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama vs WKU

Prediction: South Alabama 35, WKU 30

Line: South Alabama -4, o/u: 57.5

Final Score: WKU 44, South Alabama 23

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force vs Baylor

Prediction: Air Force 26, Baylor 24

Line: Baylor -5.5, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: Air Force 30, Baylor 15

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Houston vs Louisiana

Prediction: Houston 41, Louisiana 27

Line: Houston -6.5, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: Houston 23, Louisiana 16

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri vs Wake Forest

Predictions: Wake Forest 30, Missouri 27

Line: Wake Forest -2.5, o/u: 58.5

Final Score: Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee

Prediction: San Diego State 23, Middle Tennessee 13

Line: San Diego State -6.5, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: Middle Tennessee 25, San Diego State 23

Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs New Mexico State

Prediction: Bowling Green 34, New Mexico State 30

Line: Bowling Green -3.5, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: New Mexico State 24, New Mexico State 19

Camellia Bowl

Buffalo vs Georgia Southern

Prediction: Georgia Southern 38, Buffalo 27

Line: Georgia Southern -3.5, o/u: 66.5

Final Score: Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Memphis vs Utah State

Prediction: Memphis 34, Utah State 23

Line: Memphis -7, o/u: 61.5

Final Score: Memphis 38, Utah State 10

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina

Prediction: East Carolina 37, Coastal Carolina 26

Line: East Carolina -8, o/u: 62

Final Score: East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State

Prediction: Wisconsin 23, Oklahoma State 19

Line: Wisconsin -3, o/u: 43

Final Score: Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17

Military Bowl

Duke vs UCF

Prediction: Duke 30, UCF 20

Line: Duke -3, o/u: 62.5

Final Score: Duke 30, UCF 13

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Kansas vs Arkansas

Prediction: Arkansas 38, Kansas 34

Line: Arkansas -1.5, o/u: 70.5

Final Score: Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 3OT

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Oregon vs North Carolina

Prediction: Oregon 41, North Carolina 30

Line: Oregon -13, o/u: 76

Final Score: Oregon 28, North Carolina 27

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Texas Tech vs Ole Miss

Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Texas Tech 30

Line: Ole Miss -4.5, o/u: 72.5

Final Score: Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25

Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse vs Minnesota

Prediction: Minnesota 27, Syracuse 13

Line: Minnesota -10, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20

Cheez-It Bowl

Florida State vs Oklahoma

Prediction: Florida State 34, Oklahoma 20

Line: Florida State -10.5, o/u: 66

Final Score: Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32

Valero Alamo Bowl

Texas vs Washington

Prediction: Texas 40, Washington 38

Line: Texas -3, o/u: 66.5

Final Score: Washington 27, Texas 20

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Maryland vs NC State

Prediction: NC State 27, Maryland 20

Line: NC State -2, o/u: 45.5

Final Score: Maryland 16, NC State 12

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

UCLA vs Pitt

Prediction: UCLA 34, Pitt 20

Line: UCLA -8.5, o/u: 53.5

Final Score: Pitt 37, UCLA 35

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Notre Dame vs South Carolina

Prediction: Notre Dame 27, South Carolina 23

Line: Notre Dame -3.5, o/u: 50.5

Final Score: Notre Dame 45, South Carolina 38

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Ohio vs Wyoming

Prediction: Ohio 26, Wyoming 23

Line: Ohio -2.5, o/u: 41.5

Final Score: Ohio 30, Wyoming 27 OT

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa vs Kentucky

Prediction: Iowa 19, Kentucky 16

Line: Iowa -2.5, o/u: 31

Final Score: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0

ReliaQuest Bowl

Illinois vs Mississippi State

Monday, January 2, 2023

12:00, ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Line: Mississippi State -1.5, o/u: 46

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

LSU vs Purdue

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Line: LSU -14.5, o/u: 56.5

College Football New Year’s Six Schedule

Capital One Orange Bowl

Tennessee vs Clemson

Prediction: Clemson 34, Tennessee 30

Line: Clemson -6, o/u: 61

Final Score: Tennessee 31, Clemson 14

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs Kansas State

Prediction: Alabama 34, Kansas State 20

Line: Alabama -6, o/u: 56

Final Score: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

USC vs Tulane

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Last Year: CFP Semifinal Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

Line: USC -2.5, o/u: 63

Rose Bowl

Penn State vs Utah

Monday, January 2, 2023

5:00, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

Line: Utah -2.5, o/u: 52

College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff Semifinal

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Michigan vs TCU

Prediction: Michigan 34, TCU 17

Line: Michigan -7.5, o/u: 58.5

Final Score: TCU 51, Michigan 45

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Georgia vs Ohio State

Prediction: Georgia 36, Ohio State 30

Line: Georgia -6.5, o/u: 62

Final Score: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 9, 2023

TCU vs Georgia

7:30, ESPN

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

