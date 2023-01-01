Bowl Game Schedule Predictions Game Previews Scoreboard 2022-2023

Bowl Game Schedule Predictions Game Previews Scoreboard 2022-2023

Bowl Game Schedule Predictions Game Previews Scoreboard 2022-2023

By January 1, 2023 4:25 pm

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Scoreboard, Odds, How to Watch: 2022-2023

Bowl Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Results So Far
Straight Up: 22-16, ATS: 22-16, Total: 18-20
All times Eastern

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

UAB vs Miami University
Prediction: UAB 31, Miami University 20
Line: UAB -11.5, o/u: 45.5
Final Score: UAB 24, Miami University 20
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Troy vs UTSA
Prediction: UTSA 30, Troy 27
Line: UTSA -2.5, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: Troy 18, UTSA 12
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Louisville vs Cincinnati
Prediction: Louisville 23, Cincinnati 20
Line: Louisville -2, o/u: 39.5
Final Score: Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Cricket Celebration Bowl

North Carolina Central vs Jackson State
Prediction: Jackson State 34, North Carolina Central 23
Line: Jackson State -16.5, o/u: 56
Final Score: NC Central 41, Jackson State 34 OT
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs Oregon State
Prediction: Oregon State 31, Florida 24
Line: Oregon State -8.5, o/u: 52.5
Final Score: Oregon State 30, Florida 3 
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Fresno State vs Washington State
Prediction: Washington State 24, Fresno State 20
Line: Fresno State -4, o/u: 53
Final Score: Fresno State 29, Washington State 6
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

LendingTree Bowl

Rice vs Southern Miss
Prediction: Southern Miss 26, Rice 20
Line: Southern Miss -6.5, o/u: 45.5
Final Score: Southern Miss 38, Rice 24
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

New Mexico Bowl

SMU vs BYU
Prediction: SMU 35, BYU 30
Line: SMU -4, o/u: 64
Final Score: BYU 24, SMU 23 
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Frisco Bowl

Boise State vs North Texas
Prediction: Boise State 38, North Texas 20
Line: Boise State -10.5, o/u: 59.5
Final Score: Boise State 35, North Texas 32
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Myrtle Beach Bowl

UConn vs Marshall
Prediction: Marshall 30, UConn 16
Line: Marshall -12.5, o/u: 41
Final Score: Marshall 28, UConn 14
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State
Prediction: San Jose State 27, Eastern Michigan 23
Line: San Jose State -3.5, o/u: 54
Final Score: Eastern Michigan 41, San Jose State 27
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo vs Liberty
Prediction: Liberty 30, Toledo 26
Line: Toledo -3.5, o/u: 51
Final Score: Toledo 21, Liberty 19
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama vs WKU
Prediction: South Alabama 35, WKU 30
Line: South Alabama -4, o/u: 57.5
Final Score: WKU 44, South Alabama 23
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force vs Baylor
Prediction: Air Force 26, Baylor 24
Line: Baylor -5.5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: Air Force 30, Baylor 15
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Houston vs Louisiana
Prediction: Houston 41, Louisiana 27
Line: Houston -6.5, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: Houston 23, Louisiana 16
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri vs Wake Forest
Predictions: Wake Forest 30, Missouri 27
Line: Wake Forest -2.5, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee
Prediction: San Diego State 23, Middle Tennessee 13
Line: San Diego State -6.5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: Middle Tennessee 25, San Diego State 23
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs New Mexico State
Prediction: Bowling Green 34, New Mexico State 30
Line: Bowling Green -3.5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: New Mexico State 24, New Mexico State 19
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Camellia Bowl

Buffalo vs Georgia Southern
Prediction: Georgia Southern 38, Buffalo 27
Line: Georgia Southern -3.5, o/u: 66.5
Final Score: Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Memphis vs Utah State
Prediction: Memphis 34, Utah State 23
Line: Memphis -7, o/u: 61.5
Final Score: Memphis 38, Utah State 10
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina
Prediction: East Carolina 37, Coastal Carolina 26
Line: East Carolina -8, o/u: 62
Final Score: East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State
Prediction: Wisconsin 23, Oklahoma State 19
Line: Wisconsin -3, o/u: 43
Final Score: Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Military Bowl

Duke vs UCF
Prediction: Duke 30, UCF 20
Line: Duke -3, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: Duke 30, UCF 13
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Kansas vs Arkansas
Prediction: Arkansas 38, Kansas 34
Line: Arkansas -1.5, o/u: 70.5
Final Score: Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 3OT
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Oregon vs North Carolina
Prediction: Oregon 41, North Carolina 30
Line: Oregon -13, o/u: 76
Final Score: Oregon 28, North Carolina 27
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Texas Tech vs Ole Miss
Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Texas Tech 30
Line: Ole Miss -4.5, o/u: 72.5
Final Score: Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse vs Minnesota
Prediction: Minnesota 27, Syracuse 13
Line: Minnesota -10, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Cheez-It Bowl

Florida State vs Oklahoma
Prediction: Florida State 34, Oklahoma 20
Line: Florida State -10.5, o/u: 66
Final Score: Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Valero Alamo Bowl

Texas vs Washington
Prediction: Texas 40, Washington 38
Line: Texas -3, o/u: 66.5
Final Score: Washington 27, Texas 20
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Maryland vs NC State
Prediction: NC State 27, Maryland 20
Line: NC State -2, o/u: 45.5
Final Score: Maryland 16, NC State 12
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

UCLA vs Pitt
Prediction: UCLA 34, Pitt 20
Line: UCLA -8.5, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: Pitt 37, UCLA 35
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Notre Dame vs South Carolina
Prediction: Notre Dame 27, South Carolina 23
Line: Notre Dame -3.5, o/u: 50.5
Final Score: Notre Dame 45, South Carolina 38
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Ohio vs Wyoming
Prediction: Ohio 26, Wyoming 23
Line: Ohio -2.5, o/u: 41.5
Final Score: Ohio 30, Wyoming 27 OT
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa vs Kentucky
Prediction: Iowa 19, Kentucky 16
Line: Iowa -2.5, o/u: 31
Final Score: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

ReliaQuest Bowl

Illinois vs Mississippi State
Monday, January 2, 2023
12:00, ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Line: Mississippi State -1.5, o/u: 46

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

LSU vs Purdue
Monday, January 2, 2023
1:00, ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17
Line: LSU -14.5, o/u: 56.5

College Football New Year’s Six Schedule

Capital One Orange Bowl

Tennessee vs Clemson
Prediction: Clemson 34, Tennessee 30
Line: Clemson -6, o/u: 61
Final Score: Tennessee 31, Clemson 14
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs Kansas State
Prediction: Alabama 34, Kansas State 20
Line: Alabama -6, o/u: 56
Final Score: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20
What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

USC vs Tulane
Monday, January 2, 2023
1:00, ESPN
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Last Year: CFP Semifinal Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6
Line: USC -2.5, o/u: 63

Rose Bowl

Penn State vs Utah
Monday, January 2, 2023
5:00, ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45
Line: Utah -2.5, o/u: 52

College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff Semifinal

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Michigan vs TCU
Prediction: Michigan 34, TCU 17
Line: Michigan -7.5, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: TCU 51, Michigan 45
5 Thoughts on TCU’s win over Michigan

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Georgia vs Ohio State
Prediction: Georgia 36, Ohio State 30
Line: Georgia -6.5, o/u: 62
Final Score: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41
5 Thoughts on Georgia’s win over Ohio State

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 9, 2023
TCU vs Georgia
7:30, ESPN
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

