Bowl Game Rankings. How Good Were All The Bowls From Worst To Best?

How good were all of the games in the 2022-2023 bowl season? Ranking all the bowl games from the worst to the best.

You spent the time to watch them – or at least have them on in the background at work, holiday parties, and everywhere in between.

How good were the bowl games? Which ones were worth your while, which ones were instantly forgettable, and which bowls made the finish to the college football season great?

This year we’ll do the rankings on the fly and adjust after each day of bowl games up until the final whistle of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

So far …

Bowls of Sad | Instant Memory Dumped Bowls

Just Bowls | Very Good Bowls | Great Bowls

Classic Bowls No. 7 | No. 6 | No. 5 | No. 4

No. 3 | No. 2 | No. 1 | Bowl Scoreboard

Bowl Rankings: Bowls of Sad

These bowls made the world a lesser place and were an affront to all humanity.

36. TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa 21, Kentucky 0

Pre-Bowl Matchup Ranking: 29

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2021: 12, 2020: NA, 2019: 26

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2021: 3, 2020: NA, 2019: 22

This was supposed to be awful with every key offensive player opting out, and wow did it overdeliver on that.

No, it doesn’t quite beat out the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl – TCU over Cal 10-7 in overtime – for the honor of being the ugliest sporting event or athletic contest in the history of competition, but it made a big push.

Iowa went 0-for-11 on third downs and 0-for-2 on fourth downs, and it won because of one decent drive and two pick-sixes. Kentucky amassed 185 yards of total offense and was 2-of-18 on third downs.

What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

35. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Oregon State 30, Florida 3

Pre-Bowl Matchup Ranking: 20

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2021: 31, 2020: NA, 2019: 15

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2021: 17, 2020: NA, 2019: 36

There were players out there wearing Florida Gator uniforms, but that was about it for this looking like a big-time SEC school against a solid Pac-12 program having a strong year.

How bad was it? The Gators kicked a field goal in the final minute down 30-0 just to find something positive – the program is on a record-setting non-shutout streak. But give credit to an Oregon State team that came to play on both sides of the ball to make this a snoozer from the start.

What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

34. Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7

Pre-Bowl Matchup Ranking: 34

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2021: 41, 2020: NA, 2019: NA

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2021: 36, 2020: NA, 2019: NA

This was every bit as meh as expected. Both teams put up a fight with great effort, but Cincinnati just didn’t have enough to do anything offensively, the two teams combined for six turnovers, and there was little drama.

Scott Satterfield left one team and was waiting in the wings to coach the other, major parts weren’t present, there were about 19 fans in the stands outside of friends and family, and the novelty of the game being played in a baseball stadium wore off quickly.

What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

33. Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Fresno State 29, Washington State 6

Pre-Bowl Matchup Ranking: 16

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2021: 18, 2020: NA, 2019: NA

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2021: 21, 2020: NA, 2019: NA

You know it’s an awful bowl when the guy it’s named after goes into the booth and can’t stop yapping about how boring it was. It didn’t help that this was going on about the same time as Indianapolis was in epic meltdown mode against the Vikings.

There was some redeeming value in Fresno State’s combination of QB Jake Haener and RB Jordan Mims going off against a Washington State defense missing a slew of key players, but there wasn’t much offense on the other side to make this competitive.

What Happened, Player of the Game, Fun Stats, What it Means

