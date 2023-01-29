Baylor vs Texas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Baylor vs Texas prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, January 30

Baylor vs Texas How To Watch

Date: Monday, January 30

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Moody Center, Austin, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Baylor (16-5), Texas (17-4)

Baylor vs Texas Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

How did Baylor pull up out of its nosedive to win six straight? It stopped with all of the turnovers.

The offense got way too slippy in the three game losing streak of a month ago against three good Big 12 teams. The O has been far more careful with the ball, the sooting from the outside has been there, and it’s working to win games played in the 60s and low 70s.

Texas is awful at guarding threes and needs to force takeaways by the bunches, but …

Why Texas Will Win

The Longhorns are going to open it up a bit at home.

It couldn’t keep up with a red hot Tennessee offense that hit everything from the field on Saturday in a 82-71 Vol win, but it’s going to try to crank up the O, get moving, and get this game on the inside.

Baylor can rebound, but it’s better on the offensive glass than the defensive side. Keep taking it to the rim, get on the line, and come up with enough second chance points to matter. Get this game moving a bit, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The only time the Longhorns lost at home this year was the wild 116-103 firefight with Kansas State. This won’t be that.

Baylor will stay in this on defense. Texas makes way too many mistakes on offense and it’s way too inconsistent from the outside. However, it’s going to score.

Baylor is 15-0 when allowing fewer than 76 points and 1-5 when giving up more. Texas has been held to under 79 just three times in Moody.

Baylor vs Texas Prediction, Line

Texas 77, Baylor 72

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4

– CFN Fearless Predictions



