Baylor Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 Texas State

Sept 9 Utah

Sept 16 Long Island

Sept 23 Texas

Sept 30 at UCF

Oct 7 Texas Tech

Oct 14 OPEN DATE

Oct 21 at Cincinnati

Oct 28 Iowa State

Nov 4 Houston

Nov 11 at Kansas State

Nov 18 at TCU

Nov 25 West Virginia

Baylor Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bears miss from the Big 12 slate?

The Big 12 schedule has a few tough twists and turns, but Bears get a few massive breaks. It starts with not having to deal with what should be a refreshed Oklahoma team. That, and there’s no BYU, there’s no dealing with Oklahoma State, and Kansas is no longer the sure-thing win it was in the past.

However that means it has to face Texas – that starts things off at home – and it has to go to TCU.

Baylor Football Schedule What Really Matters

Baylor doesn’t have to do too much traveling.

It only has four road games – all in the Big 12 – and one of them is against TCU. While it misses BYU, it has to go away from Waco to UCF and Cincinnati. Best of all, there isn’t a run of three road games in four weeks – Kansas State and TCU are the only back-to-back away dates.

And it’s not like going to Fort Worth is a stretch of a drive.

Own home field advantage, and this should be a great year.

Baylor Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Considering Utah and Texas both have to come to Baylor, this isn’t all that bad of a schedule.

There’s a week off before having to go to Cincinnati, and again, there’s no Oklahoma or Oklahoma State to face.

Basically, there’s not a game on the slate that’s not winnable. Getting bowl eligible should be a breeze, and if the team can be a little bit sharper, eight wins with this schedule should be a starting point.

