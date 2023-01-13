Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Playoffs Wild Card prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, January 15

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 15

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Baltimore Ravens (10-7), Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win the AFC Wild Card

Can the Ravens muck it up enough to be in this late?

They’ve been sputtering along without Lamar Jackson, the points aren’t there, and they’re struggling to find anything that consistently works well enough pull off tough wins. The defense is doing what it can, but it’s been too much of a grind offensively.

That’s the deal, though. The Ravens can’t keep up if this is any sort of a shootout, so it has to own third downs on both sides of the ball, find a push with the running game, and getting to Joe Burrow and generating consistent pressure all game long is a must.

Parts of that were a problem in the 27-16 loss last week to end the regular season, but the ground game worked well enough to at least keep it interesting. The run defense continued to be great, the pass defense held up okay, and the turnovers …

That was the problem. The can be fixed.

The Ravens didn’t control the clock, but Kenyan Drake ran okay and Anthony Brown threw for 286 yards. Now the starters are back.

There’s no Lamar, but JK Dobbins, Mark Andrews, and a slew of players who sat last week are returning. Most importantly, Tyler Huntley will be back under center.

Brown did what he could, but the four turnovers were a killer. Huntley isn’t air-tight, but he spread out his three interceptions over his five appearances and should be better at keeping things moving – he’ll add about 30 rushing yards to the mix.

However …

