Arizona State Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Arizona State football schedule 2023: Who do the Sun Devils miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Arizona State Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Aug 26 OPEN DATE

Aug 31 Southern Utah

Sept 9 Oklahoma State

Sept 16 Fresno State

Sept 23 USC

Sept 30 at Cal

Oct 7 Colorado

Oct 14 OPEN DATE

Oct 21 at Washington

Oct 28 Washington State

Nov 4 at Utah

Nov 11 at UCLA

Nov 18 Oregon

Nov 25 Arizona

Arizona State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Sun Devils miss from the Pac-12 slate?

In the past it would be a bad break to miss Oregon State from the Pac-12 slate. Arizona State will take that this year – the Beavers should be even stronger – but not getting to play Stanford hurts. Unless there’s a quick turnaround, that was a very, very winnable game.

Arizona State Football Schedule What Really Matters

There’s time to ease into the slate. Sort of.

The first four games are at home, but Oklahoma State, Fresno State, and the Pac-12 opener against USC are hardly going to be easy. The Sun Devils have to pull off one of those. That start means there are only four games on the road, and one of them is a 50/50 date with Cal.

There’s a week off to gear up before going on a second half run of three road games in four weeks.

Arizona State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not awful as long as Arizona State can do more to own home.

The program is in a rebuild, but that doesn’t mean it can’t pull off a win or two like it did against Washington last season. With just the one road game before October 21st, there’s a chance to bank enough wins to make a bowl season a possibility.

However, at Washington, Washington State, at Utah, at UCLA, Oregon, and that’s all before closing out against Arizona, The team had better have at least four wins before the midseason or there’s a huge problem.

