AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 12

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 12

AP Poll

AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 12

By January 22, 2023 9:47 pm

By |

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 12

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.    

25. New Mexico Lobos 18-2 (NR)

24. Miami Hurricanes 15-4 (17)

23. New Mexico Lobos 18-2 (NR)

22. Saint Mary’s Gaels 18-4 (NR)

21. Clemson Tigers 16-4 (19)

Coaches Poll College Basketball Top 25 Prediction

20. Florida Atlantic Owls 19-1 (24)

19. UConn Huskies 16-5 (15)

18. Baylor Bears 14-5 (21)

17. Texas Longhorns 16-3 (7)

16. Iowa State Cyclones 14-4 (12)

AP All-Time College Football Rankings

15. Marquette Golden Eagles 16-5 (20)

14. Charleston Cougars 21-1 (18)

13. Kansas Jayhawks 16-3 (2)

12. TCU Horned Frogs 15-4 (14)

11. Xavier Musketeers 16-4 (8)

Coaches Final Football Rankings

10. Gonzaga Bulldogs 17-4 (6)

9. Auburn Tigers 16-3 (16)  

8. UCLA Bruins 17-3 (5)

7. Kansas State Wildcats 17-2 (13)

6. Virginia Cavaliers 15-3 (10)

CFN Final Football Rankings 1-131

5. Tennessee Volunteers 16-3 (9)

4. Houston Cougars 18-2 (1)

3. Arizona Wildcats 17-3 (11)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 17-2 (4)

1. Purdue Boilermakers 19-1 (3)

AP Poll, All-Time College Football Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings 
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings

, , , , , , , , , , , AP Poll, CFN, College Basketball, College Football Predictions, News, Polls Rankings, Teams Conferences, Week 12

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More Polls Rankings
Home