AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2000 to 2009

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?
Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
Duke ended up on top of the AP rankings for the decade even though it won one national title. It was a decade of outliers with Syracuse, Michigan State, and Maryland all taking away an NCAA title, but it was Florida that was the star for a two year back-to-back stretch in a short run of brilliance that’s been a tad underappreciated ever since.
As noted throughout all of these rankings, the AP final top 25 came out at the end of the regular season and before the NCAA Tournaments.
NCAA Basketball National Champions
2000 Michigan State, 2001 Duke, 2002 Maryland, 2003 Syracuse, 2004 UConn, 2005 North Carolina, 2006 Florida, 2007 Florida, 2008 Kansas, 2009 North Carolina
AP Poll: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 Duke 200
2 Kansas 154
3 North Carolina 138
4 UConn 113
5 Pitt 111
6 Arizona 107
T7 Florida 106
T7 Illinois 106
T7 Texas 106
10 Kentucky 104
11 Oklahoma 103
12 Memphis 99
T13 Gonzaga 98
T13 Stanford 98
15 Michigan State 84
16 Louisville 82
17 UCLA 79
18 Ohio State 75
19 Syracuse 71
20 Maryland 70
21 Wisconsin 68
22 Wake Forest 64
T23 Cincinnati 58
T23 Oklahoma State 58
25 Boston College 51
Others Receiving Votes (Points): Tennessee 45, Villanova 45, Georgetown 44, Marquette 41, Washington 39, Xavier 38, Iowa State 36, Notre Dame 31, Oregon 31, LSU 28, Washington State 26, St. Joseph’s 25, Butler 24, Alabama 23, Mississippi State 22, Temple 21, Missouri 19, Nevada 17, St. John’s 17, Texas A&M 17, Purdue 16, Southern Illinois 15, Georgia Tech 13, Iowa 13, Drake 12, George Washington 12, Ole Miss 12, Creighton 11, NC State 11, USC 11, Dayton 10, Florida State 10, Indiana 10, Virginia 10, Utah 9, Miami 8, Tulsa 8, Arizona State 7, UNLV 7, Vanderbilt 7, Western Kentucky 7, Clemson 6, Providence 5, Georgia 4, Pacific 4, West Virginia 4, Winthrop 4, Davidson 3, Auburn 2, BYU 2, Texas Tech 2, Hawaii 1, UAB 1, Utah State 1