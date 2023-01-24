AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1990 to 1999

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1990 to 1999 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1990s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Kentucky was the best college basketball program of the 1990s and Kansas was brilliant throughout the decade despite not winning a national title.

Duke … UNLV. Those were the two programs who set the tone for 1990s basketball with what they did early on. UNLV defined cool – Michigan and the Fab Five took over, but the 1990 Runnin’ Rebels were the original – and Duke played the villain perfectly. But again, Kentucky and Kansas were consistently fantastic – UNLV fell off the map – and the AP rankings reflected that.

Keep in mind, the AP did its final rankings at the end of the regular season and not after the NCAA Tournament.

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

AP Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995

1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999



NCAA Basketball National Champions

1990 UNLV, 1991 Duke, 1992 Duke, 1993 North Carolina, 1994 Arkansas, 1995 UCLA, 1996 Kentucky, 1997 Arizona, 1998 Kentucky, 1999 UConn



AP Poll: 1990 to 1999 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Kentucky 188

2 Kansas 185

3 North Carolina 160

4 Duke 158

5 Arizona 157

6 Arkansas 136

7 UConn 128

8 UCLA 115

9 Utah 107

10 Cincinnati 101

11 Purdue 94

T12 Indiana 84

T12 Michigan State 84

14 UMass 83

15 Michigan 76

16 Syracuse 72

17 UNLV 69

18 Wake Forest 67

19 Ohio State 56

T20 Missouri 49

T20 Oklahoma State 49

22 Georgetown 48

23 Maryland 47

T24 Louisville 40

T24 Seton Hall 40

T24 Stanford 40

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Villanova 39, Georgia Tech 38, Oklahoma 37, Minnesota 32, New Mexico 32, South Carolina 32, Alabama 29, Princeton 26, Iowa 23, St. John’s 23, Auburn 22, Clemson 21, Florida State 21, College of Charleston 20, Mississippi State 20, Illinois 19, Iowa State 19, Nebraska 19, Texas Tech 18, USC 18, Vanderbilt 18, Xavier 17, Miami 16, Temple 16, Florida 15, New Mexico State 15, La Salle 14, St. Joseph’s 14, Ole Miss 13, Virginia 13, LSU 12, Marquette 11, TCU 11, Western Kentucky 11, Arizona State 10, Cal 10, Memphis 10, East Tennessee State 9, Georgia 9, New Orleans 9, Texas 9, Penn State 8, Wisconsin 8, Tennessee 6, Loyola Marymount 5, DePaul 4, Oregon State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Boston College 3, Charlotte 2, Colorado 2, Saint Louis 2, Murray State 1, Southern Miss 1



