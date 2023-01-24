AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1980 to 1989

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1980 to 1989 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1980s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final No. 1 team gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Because the final AP college basketball rankings come out at the end of the regular season instead of after the NCAA Tournament, there are a few egregious blips here and there – like UCLA not being the program of the 1960s. All of those inconsistencies are holding the 1980’s beer.

Remember those back-to-back DePaul national champs in 1980 and 1981? They finished on top of the final AP polls, but crashed in tournament time.

1885 national champion Villanova wasn’t in the final AP rankings, and neither was the Danny (Manning) and the Miracles Kansas team of 1988 that won it all.

It was the decade when the NCAA Tournament went to a whole other level, and these rankings reflect that.

1980 Louisville, 1981 Indiana, 1982 North Carolina, 1983 NC State, 1984 Georgetown, 1985 Villanova, 1986 Louisville, 1987 Indiana, 1988 Kansas, 1989 Michigan



AP Poll: 1980 to 1989 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 North Carolina 200

2 Georgetown 149

3 Kentucky 131

4 DePaul 117

5 UNLV 115

6 Duke 112

T7 Indiana 108

T7 Syracuse 108

9 Louisville 101

T10 Illinois 96

T10 Oklahoma 96

12 St. John’s 81

13 Missouri 79

14 Michigan 77

15 Oregon State 76

16 Iowa 71

16 Memphis State 71

18 Virginia 66

19 Purdue 64

20 Notre Dame 69

21 Arkansas 55

22 UCLA 53

23 LSU 51

T24 Arizona 49

T24 Temple 49

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Houston 46, Kansas 43, Maryland 41, Georgia Tech 40, NC State 39, Tulsa 38, Alabama 36, Pitt 32, Arizona State 31, BYU 31, Wake Forest 30, Bradley 27, UTEP 23, Wyoming 22, West Virginia 21, Minnesota 19, Idaho 18, Louisiana Tech 18, Ohio State 16, Boston College 15, Fresno State 15, Georgia 15, Seton Hall 15, VCU 15, Clemson 13, Stanford 13, Villanova 13, Loyola-Chicago 12, Utah 12, Wichita State 12, Chattanooga 11, Loyola Marymount 11, Tennessee 11, Washington 11, Florida State 10, New Orleans 10, Navy 9, Texas Tech 9, UAB 9, Weber State 9, Ball State 8, Michigan State 8, Xavier 8, Oklahoma State 7, TCU 7, Kansas State 6



