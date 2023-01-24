AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1970 to 1979

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1970 to 1979 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1970s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final No. 1 team gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

As acknowledged from the beginning, there are massive inconsistencies and glitches over the years because the final rankings come out at the end of the regular season and before the NCAA Tournament – except for 1974 and 1975.

Overall, though, this is one of the more representative decades of the bunch. UCLA was the dominant program in the 1960s, but Kentucky got the credit overall in the rankings. The Bruins were easily the stars of the 1970s, with some interesting out-of-the-norm programs rocking the overall top 25.

1970 UCLA, 1971 UCLA, 1972 UCLA, 1973 UCLA, 1974 NC State, 1975 UCLA, 1976 Indiana, 1977 Marquette, 1978 Kentucky, 1979 Michigan State



AP Poll: 1970 to 1979 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 UCLA 241

2 Marquette 197

3 North Carolina 149

4 Notre Dame 141

5 Kentucky 132

6 Indiana 107

7 Maryland 88

8 Penn 85

9 NC State 84

10 Louisville 81

11 Long Beach State 77

12 Syracuse 70

13 Michigan 69

14 South Carolina 67

15 Alabama 63

16 Kansas 57

17 UNLV 54

18 San Francisco 53

19 DePaul 52

20 Arkansas 50

21 Providence 46

22 Michigan State 45

22 Minnesota 45

24 Western Kentucky 43

25 Florida State 42

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Houston 39, Kansas State 38, Jacksonville 37, Louisiana Tech (SW Louisiana) 37, USC 36, Utah 35, Duke 34, Tennessee 33, Drake 30, Rutgers 30, Arizona State 28, Cincinnati 27, Memphis State 27, Purdue 26, Indiana State 25, Iowa 25, BYU 23, Missouri 23, Ohio State 23, St. Bonaventure 23, Detroit 22, New Mexico State 21, LSU 19, Oral Roberts 18, Villanova 18, Fordham 17, Wake Forest 17, Marshall 14, New Mexico 14, Princeton 14, Virginia 14, Vanderbilt 13, Arizona 11, Davidson 11, Duquesne 11, Oklahoma 10, Pitt 10, Texas Tech 10, Utah State 10, Charlotte 9, Niagara 9, St. John’s 9, Texas 9, Oregon State 8, Austin Peay 7, Centenary 7, Miami University 7, Toledo 7, Dayton 6, Pepperdine 6, VMI 6



