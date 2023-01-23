AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2020 to 2022 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2020 to 2022 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2020s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

2020s AP National Champions

2000 Alabama; 2001 Georgia; 2022 Georgia

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 25 2020 | 2021 | 2022

AP College Football Poll: 2020 to 2022 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Alabama 71

2 Georgia 69

3 Ohio State 67

4 Clemson 49

5 Notre Dame 48

6 Michigan 47

7 TCU 46

8 BYU 40

9 Oklahoma 36

10 Utah 31

11 Oklahoma State 25

T12 BYU 22

T12 Texas A&M 22

T14 Baylor 21

T14 Louisiana 21

T16 Penn State 20

T16 USC 20

18 Washington 19

T19 Pitt 18

T19 Tulane 18

T21 Iowa State 17

T21 Michigan State 17

T23 Florida State 16

T23 Northwestern 16

T23 Oregon 16

Others Receiving Votes: Ole Miss 15, Indiana 14, Florida 13, Iowa 13, Kansas State 13, Coastal Carolina 12, LSU 11, Wake Forest 11, Oregon State 10, Texas 10, Houston 9, Liberty 9, Kentucky 8, North Carolina 8, Troy 8, Mississippi State 7, NC State 6, UCLA 6, Arkansas 5, Miami 4, South Carolina 4, Ball State 3, Fresno State 3, San Jose State 2, Utah State 2, Buffalo 1, San Diego State 1

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 25 2020 | 2021 | 2022

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2022 Final Top 25