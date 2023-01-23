AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2000 to 2009 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Oklahoma started the 2000s with a national title, Texas finally got over the hump under Mack Brown in 2005, and the two were in the mix for top five spots year after year. Florida got two national championships under Urban Meyer, USC came up with two under Pete Carroll – including a whopper of a BCS controversy with a split title – but the Sooners and the Longhorns were the consistent stars.

2000s AP National Champions

2000 Oklahoma; 2001 Miami; 2002 Ohio State; 2003 USC; 2004 USC; 2005 Texas; 2006 Florida; 2007 LSU; 2008 Florida; 2009 Alabama

AP College Football Poll: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time Rankings

T1 Oklahoma 190

T1 Texas 190

3 Ohio State 179

4 USC 168

5 LSU 152

6 Florida 139

7 Virginia Tech 132

8 Georgia 127

9 Miami 125

10 Oregon 114

11 Boise State 110

12 Auburn 109

13 Michigan 96

14 Alabama 94

15 TCU 91

16 Florida State 88

17 Iowa 79

18 Nebraska 78

19 Wisconsin 73

20 Penn State 70

21 West Virginia 62

22 Tennessee 61

23 Utah 59

24 Louisville 56

25 Washington State 49

Others Receiving Votes: 26 Kansas State 48, 27 Notre Dame 46, T28 Boston College 40, T28 Maryland 40, 30 BYU 38, T31 Missouri 37, T31 Texas Tech 37, T33 Cincinnati 36, T33 Oregon State 36, 35 Stanford 32, 36 Ole Miss 31, T37 Cal 30, T37 Washington 30, 39 Georgia Tech 28, 40 Clemson 26, 41 Arkansas 25, 42 South Carolina 24, T43 Colorado 23, T43 Oklahoma State 23, 45 Purdue 21, 46 Illinois 20, 47 Kansas 19, 48 Pitt 18, 49 Arizona State 17, 50 Miami University 16, 51 NC State 15, T52 Michigan State 14, T52 Rutgers 14, 54 Mississippi State 13, T55 Colorado State 12, T55 Syracuse 12, 57 UCLA 10, 58 Wake Forest 8, T59 Hawaii 7, T59 Texas A&M 7, T59 Virginia 7, 62 Minnesota 6, 63 UCF 5, 64 Fresno State 4, T65 Bowling Green 3, T65 Central Michigan 3, T65 Toledo 3, T68 Marshall 2, T68 Navy 2, T68 Tulsa 2, 71 Iowa State 1

