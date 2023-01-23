AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1970 to 1979 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1970 to 1979 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1970s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Nebraska started the decade off with two national titles, Alabama ended with two national championships, and Notre Dame managed two of its own. But it was Oklahoma that turned into the star of the 1970s with back-to-back national titles with two second-place finishes and three third-place runs.

1970s AP National Champions

1970 Nebraska; 1971 Nebraska; 1972 USC; 1973 Notre Dame; 1974 Oklahoma; 1975 Oklahoma; 1976 Pittsburgh; 1977 Notre Dame; 1978 Alabama; 1979 Alabama

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

AP College Football Poll: 1970 to 1979 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Oklahoma 213

2 Alabama 196

3 Nebraska 191

4 Michigan 179

5 USC 178

6 Ohio State 163

7 Notre Dame 152

8 Penn State 150

9 Texas 148

T10 Arizona State 100

T10 Arkansas 100

12 Houston 99

13 Auburn 79

14 Pitt 73

15 Tennessee 70

16 UCLA 69

17 LSU 62

18 Maryland 56

19 Stanford 54

20 Colorado 53

21 Georgia 52

22 Texas A&M 51

23 NC State 42

24 Miami University 41

25 Washington 38

Others Receiving Votes: 26 North Carolina 34, 27 Florida State 32, 28 Purdue 29, T29 Kentucky 28, T29 Michigan State 28, T29 Texas Tech 28, 32 Clemson 27, 33 Toledo 26, 34 Baylor 24, 35 Missouri 20, T36 BYU 19, T36 Georgia Tech 19, 38 Ole Miss 17, T39 Mississippi State 15, T39 Tulane 15, T41 Cal 12, T41 Dartmouth 12, T41 Oklahoma State 12, 44 Florida 11, T45 Air Force 10, T45 San Diego State 10, T47 Rutgers 9, T47 Temple 9, T49 Arizona 8, T49 Kansas 8, T49 Louisville 8, T49 Michigan 8, T53 Indiana 7, T53 Iowa State 7, T53 Washington State 7, 56 West Virginia 6

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

AP Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1979 Final Top 20