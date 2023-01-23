AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1960 to 1969 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1960 to 1969 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1940s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Alabama won three AP national championships and was in three other AP top tens to become the program of the 1960s. This was a quirky decade for the AP Poll – it was only a final top 10 from 1961 to 1967.

1960s AP National Champions

1960 Minnesota; 1961 Alabama; 1962 USC; 1963 Texas; 1964 Alabama; 1965 Alabama; 1966 Notre Dame; 1967 USC; 1968 Ohio State; 1969 Texas

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 10 or 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965

1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969

AP College Football Poll: 1960 to 1969 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Alabama 181

2 Texas 139

3 Notre Dame 128

4 USC 127

5 Arkansas 122

6 Ohio State 106

7 Ole Miss 105

8 LSU 101

9 Nebraska 96

10 Michigan State 94

11 Penn State 91

12 Missouri 78

13 Oklahoma 72

14 Purdue 67

15 Tennessee 67

16 Minnesota 61

17 UCLA 56

18 Michigan 53

19 Auburn 50

20 Oregon State 48

21 Navy 46

22 Georgia 40

23 Kansas 34

24 Colorado 29

25 SMU 28

Others Receiving Votes: 26 Wisconsin 24, T27 Illinois 23, T27 Iowa 23, T29 Houston 22, T29 Indiana 22, T29 Pitt 22, T32 Arizona 20, T32 Florida 20, T32 Washington 20,T32 Wyoming 20, 36 Georgia Tech 18, 37 Miami 17, T38 Duke 16, T38 Utah State 16, 40 Baylor 14, 41 Yale 12, T42 New Mexico State 9, T42 West Virginia 9, 44 Stanford 7, 45 Syracuse 7, 46 Ohio 6

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

AP Top 10 or 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965

1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1969 Final Top 20