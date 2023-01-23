AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1936 to 1939 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1936 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

The AP rankings have been a part of the fabric of college football since 1936.

So, according to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the second half of the 1930s?

Here’s the drill. Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – it’s not hard. The AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Interestingly enough, Notre Dame didn’t win a national title over the four years the AP ranked teams in the 1930s, but it managed to come out on top of the rankings to be the team of the decade.

1930s AP National Champions

1936 Minnesota

1937 Pittsburgh

1938 TCU

1939 Texas A&M

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1936 | 1937 | 1938 | 1939

AP College Football Poll: 1936 to 1939 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Notre Dame 69

2 Pitt 66

T3 Duke 62

T3 Minnesota 62

5 Alabama 57

6 Fordham 54

7 Santa Clara 49

8 Tennessee 48

9 TCU 45

T10 LSU 42

T10 USC 42

12 Nebraska 40

13 Dartmouth 38

T14 Cal 36

T14 Cornell 36

T16 Holy Cross 29

T16 Oklahoma 29

T18 Duquesne 28

T18 Northwestern 28

T18 Tulane 28

T18 Villanova 28

T18 Yale 28

23 Texas A&M 25

24 Ohio State 24

25 Washington 21

Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas 20, Carnegie Mellon 20, Missouri 20, UCLA 19, Iowa 17, Michigan 16, Penn 16, Boston College 15, Texas Tech 15, Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 10, Colorado 9, Tennessee 9, Navy 8, Rice 8, North Carolina 7, Marquette 6

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1936 | 1937 | 1938 | 1939

NEXT: AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1939 Final Top 20