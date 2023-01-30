Alabama vs Vanderbilt Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, January 31

Alabama vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 31

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Vanderbilt (10-11), Alabama (18-3)

Vanderbilt vs Alabama Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Can the Commodores outlast the Tide?

The starting five might not be anything amazing, but it’s a deep bunch can keep filtering in options to bomb away.

They don’t make a whole lot of mistakes and they are make things interesting if they get hot early on. To make this interesting, they have to come up with a least eight three-pointers.

That doesn’t guarantee anything with this bunch – the defense isn’t exactly a rock – but it came up with just six three in the first meeting and lost by 12 at home.

Alabama got run out of the gym by Oklahoma on Saturday – the Sooners hit everything from inside and out. Vanderbilt just has to hit from out, but …

Why Alabama Will Win

The Vanderbilt defense doesn’t generate enough pressure or force enough mistakes to make a difference. That’s not the real problem.

Yeah, Oklahoma went off on the Bama defense, but that’s not happening here. The Tide allowed more than six three-pointers just eight times and is 13-0 when it gives up fewer.

The Commodores aren’t going to keep up on the boards, they won’t have the firepower to hang around when the Tide O gets on the move, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Alabama won’t be in a good mood after that trip to Norman.

It’s unbeaten at home with a whole lot of ugly happening – 20+ point blowouts are the norm. Vanderbilt will do just enough from three for a stretch to keep this from being disastrous, but there won’t be much drama.

Vanderbilt vs Alabama Prediction, Line

Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 2

