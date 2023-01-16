2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen, Projections Position Rankings

What college players are leaving early for the 2023 NFL Draft? Where will the underclassmen go and how do they all rank by position?

2023 NFL Underclassmen Declaration Deadline: January 16

Draft Date: April 27-April 29

Where: Kansas City, MO

This will be updated throughout the day as the underclassmen declarations are finalized.

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties

Top 100 2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

Past Underclassmen 2022 | 2021 | 2020

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Quarterbacks

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft (and NOT based on how good we think they are … that’s here.)

1 Will Levis Kentucky

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

2 Bryce Young Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

3 Anthony Richardson Florida

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

4 Tanner McKee Stanford

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

5 Jaren Hall BYU

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

