2023 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft First Look 1-31

2023 NFL Draft: The first 27 picks are set with the last four to be determined after the playoffs are over with three games to go. Here’s our first look mock draft for the entire first round.
2023 NFL Draft: First Look Mock Draft First Round
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College
Now that we know what the first 28 picks are in the 2023 NFL Draft – the order of the last four doesn’t matter that much considering the teams involved and their respective needs – here’s our first look what the whole first round might be.
As always, the mock drafts will change many, many times over before this gets going on April 27th. Until it actually happens and Chicago trades away the No. 1 overall pick – if it trades down to a quarterback-starved team – we’re going to play it straight.
The last four – 28 through 31 – are in alphabetical order.
29-31 Cincinnati Bengals
2023 Mock Draft First Call: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
28-31 Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)
2023 Mock Draft First Call: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
28-31 Kansas City Chiefs
2023 Mock Draft First Call: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
28-31 Philadelphia Eagles
2023 Mock Draft First Call: EDGE Andre Carter, Army
27 Buffalo Bills
2023 Mock Draft First Call: OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
26 Dallas Cowboys
2023 Mock Draft First Call: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
25 New York Giants
2023 Mock Draft First Call: WR Jordan Addison, USC
24 Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 Mock Draft First Call: DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
23 Minnesota Vikings
2023 Mock Draft First Call: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
22 Baltimore Ravens
2023 Mock Draft First Call: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
21 Los Angeles Chargers
2023 Mock Draft First Call: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Miami forfeited the pick that would’ve been the 21
20 Seattle Seahawks
2023 Mock Draft First Call: DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 Mock Draft First Call: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
18 Detroit Lions
2023 Mock Draft First Call: S Brian Branch, Alabama
17 Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 Mock Draft First Call: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
16 Washington Commanders
2023 Mock Draft First Call: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
15 Green Bay Packers
2023 Mock Draft First Call: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
14 New England Patriots
2023 Mock Draft First Call: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
13 New York Jets
2023 Mock Draft First Call: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
12 Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
2023 Mock Draft First Call: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
11 Tennessee Titans
2023 Mock Draft First Call: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
10 Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
2023 Mock Draft First Call: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
9 Carolina Panthers
2023 Mock Draft First Call: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
8 Atlanta Falcons
2023 Mock Draft First Call: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
7 Las Vegas Raiders
2023 Mock Draft First Call: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State
6 Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
2023 Mock Draft First Call: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
5 Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
2023 Mock Draft First Call: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
4 Indianapolis Colts
2023 Mock Draft First Call: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
3 Arizona Cardinals
2023 Mock Draft First Call: EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama
2 Houston Texans
2023 Mock Draft First Call: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
1 Chicago Bears
2023 Mock Draft First Call: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
