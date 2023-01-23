2023 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft First Look 1-31

2023 NFL Draft: The first 27 picks are set with the last four to be determined after the playoffs are over with three games to go. Here’s our first look mock draft for the entire first round.

2023 NFL Draft: First Look Mock Draft First Round

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties

Top 100 2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

Now that we know what the first 28 picks are in the 2023 NFL Draft – the order of the last four doesn’t matter that much considering the teams involved and their respective needs – here’s our first look what the whole first round might be.

As always, the mock drafts will change many, many times over before this gets going on April 27th. Until it actually happens and Chicago trades away the No. 1 overall pick – if it trades down to a quarterback-starved team – we’re going to play it straight.

The last four – 28 through 31 – are in alphabetical order.

29-31 Cincinnati Bengals

2023 Mock Draft First Call: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

28-31 Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)

2023 Mock Draft First Call: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

28-31 Kansas City Chiefs

2023 Mock Draft First Call: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

28-31 Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Mock Draft First Call: EDGE Andre Carter, Army

27 Buffalo Bills

2023 Mock Draft First Call: OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

26 Dallas Cowboys

2023 Mock Draft First Call: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

25 New York Giants

2023 Mock Draft First Call: WR Jordan Addison, USC

24 Jacksonville Jaguars

2023 Mock Draft First Call: DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

23 Minnesota Vikings

2023 Mock Draft First Call: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

22 Baltimore Ravens

2023 Mock Draft First Call: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

21 Los Angeles Chargers

2023 Mock Draft First Call: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Miami forfeited the pick that would’ve been the 21

20 Seattle Seahawks

2023 Mock Draft First Call: DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Mock Draft First Call: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

18 Detroit Lions

2023 Mock Draft First Call: S Brian Branch, Alabama

17 Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 Mock Draft First Call: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

16 Washington Commanders

2023 Mock Draft First Call: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

15 Green Bay Packers

2023 Mock Draft First Call: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

14 New England Patriots

2023 Mock Draft First Call: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

13 New York Jets

2023 Mock Draft First Call: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

12 Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

2023 Mock Draft First Call: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

11 Tennessee Titans

2023 Mock Draft First Call: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

10 Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

2023 Mock Draft First Call: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

9 Carolina Panthers

2023 Mock Draft First Call: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

8 Atlanta Falcons

2023 Mock Draft First Call: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

7 Las Vegas Raiders

2023 Mock Draft First Call: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

6 Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

2023 Mock Draft First Call: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

5 Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

2023 Mock Draft First Call: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

4 Indianapolis Colts

2023 Mock Draft First Call: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

3 Arizona Cardinals

2023 Mock Draft First Call: EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama

2 Houston Texans

2023 Mock Draft First Call: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

1 Chicago Bears

2023 Mock Draft First Call: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

