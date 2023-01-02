100 Best Players of the College Football Bowl Season 2022-2023 (the best so far)

Who were the best and brightest stars of the 2022-2023 bowl season? Here are CFN’s 100 best players who stood out from the pack.

Who were the stars of the 2022-2023 college football bowl season? We’ll keep a running tab after each batch of bowls before whittling it down to the final 100 best players in the bowls.

The best players so far – and the way to 100 – were …

CFN 100 Best Players of the Bowl Season (47 so far)

– 2022-2023 Bowl Schedule, Scoreboard, Predictions, Game Previews

47. Malik Shorts, S Southern Miss

The veteran defensive back came up with seven tackles, a half a tackle for loss, and recovered a fumble in the 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl.

46. Chad Bailey, LB Missouri

The senior did everything possible to keep Missouri in the game. Seven of his nine tackles were solo stops, and he generated 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss in the 27-17 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl loss to Wake Forest.

45. Joshua Scott, CB Eastern Michigan

He lost a few battles, but he was a big part in the game’s momentum swing. He made two tackles with a key interception with four broken up passes in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over San Jose State.

44. Nick Haberer, P Washington State

The Washington State offense couldn’t move, and Haberer helped tilt the field averaging 48.2 yards on his five kicks with three put inside the 20 in the 29-6 loss to Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel.

43. AT Perry, WR Wake Forest

Other Demon Deacons got into the end zone – Taylor Morin scored twice, but Perry led the way with 11 catches for 116 yards in the 27-17 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl win over Missouri.

42. KJ Robertson, LB Troy

He made 9 tackles with an interception in the 18-12 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl win over UTSA.

41. Zeke Rankin, PK Middle Tennessee

He missed one, but he hit a 49-yarder to go along with the game-winning 37-yarder with just over two minutes to play. He saved the offense making four of five field goal tries in the 25-23 win over San Diego State in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl.

– How good were the bowls? Ranking bowls so far from best to worst

40. Chevan Cordeiro, QB San Jose State

In a losing cause, Cordeiro threw two big picks, but he connected on 26-of-44 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns, and ran nine times for 50 yards and a score in the 41-27 loss to Eastern Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

39. Trey Moore, DE UTSA

Moore tied for team-high 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1 broken up pass in the 18-12 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl loss to Troy.

38. Keshawn Banks, DE San Diego State

The main man for a defense that generated seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and held Middle Tennessee to -66 rushing yards, he was tied for second on the team with seven sacks with two sacks and four tackles for loss in the 25-23 loss in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl.

37. Taylor Powell, QB Eastern Michigan

After a rocky beginning he caught fire, completing 18-of-30 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown win an interception in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over San Jose State.

36. Luke Loecher, P Oregon State

He kept the struggling Florida offense pinned deep. He only punted three times, but he averaged 55.3 yards per kick with all three put inside the 20.

35. Rasheen Ali, RB Marshall

It was a good finish in a rough season for the Herd rushing star. Khalan Laborn wasn’t the workhorse with 90 yards on 21 carries, but Ali ripped off a few bigger runs with a game-high 92 yards and a score.

34. KeSean Carter, WR Houston

He only made four catches, but his 41-yarder was a big one on the game-winning drive. His 112 yards on four catches with a touchdown led the way in the 23-16 win over Louisiana in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

33. Jacquez Stuart, RB Toledo

His performance was better than the stats. In the rain and muck, he powered away for 111 yards on 23 carries – his offense dominated the clock – in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl win over Liberty.

32. Jack Colletto, LB Oregon State

The jack-of-all-trades did a little of everything. He ran twice for 17 yards – including converting a fake punt – made four tackles, and blocked a punt in the 30-3 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida.

31. Eli Neal, LB Marshall

The biggest producer for a run defense that held up great early, but gave up a few big runs in the second half, Neal tied for the game-lead with ten tackles – seven solo stops – with 1.5 tackles for loss and a broken up pass.

30. Matthew Salopek, LB Miami University

He made a game-high 15 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in the 24-20 loss to UAB in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl.

29. Mike Smith Jr., LB Liberty

In a game that came down to the running, Smith had to clean up a whole lot of messes with a game-high 16 tackles with half a sack and two tackles for loss in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl loss to Toledo.

28. Sam Hartman, QB Wake Forest

Now the ACC’s all-time touchdown pass leader, he threw three on 23-of-36 passes for 280 yards with a pick in the 27-17 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl win over Missouri.

27. Dashaun Fenwick, RB Oregon State

Steady, he paced the Beaver offense with 107 yards on 21 carries in the 30-3 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida.

26. Haaziq Daniels, QB Air Force

Everything worked almost perfectly with Daniels at the helm in the win over Baylor. He competed 4-of-7 passes for 103 yards and a score, and ran 15 times for 81 yards and a touchdown in the 30-15 win in the Armed Forces Bowl.

25. Carlton Martial, LB Troy

The all-star tackling-machine came up with a game-high 14 stops in the 18-12 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl win over UTSA.

24. Kyrie Fisher-Morris, LB Oregon State

The game’s leading tackler made 11 tackles – seven of them solo – with a sack and three tackles for loss in the 30-3 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida.

23. Kevorian Barnes, RB UTSA

Taking over the running game, he ran 22 times for 138 yards with one catch for 10 yards in the 18-12 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl loss to Troy.

22. Clayton Tune, QB Houston

Last year Tune came up with a late scoring drive to pull out a bowl win over Auburn. This year he drove the team in the last few minutes – closing out with a game-winning touchdown pass – to finish 19-of-28 for 224 yards and three touchdowns with no picks. He also led the way with 44 rushing yards on 11 carries in the 23-16 win over Louisiana in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

21. Reddy Steward, CB Troy

Locked in a few key downfield battles, he made 7 tackles with three broken up passes in the 18-12 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl win over UTSA.

20. Durrell Johnson DE Liberty

His team might have lost, and his defense couldn’t get off the field, but he did what he could with nine tackles – seven solo – a sack, and five tackles for loss in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl loss to Toledo.

19. Carlton Johnson S, Fresno State

The veteran defensive back led the way with a game-high 10 tackles with a broken up pass and a tackle for loss in the 29-6 win over Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel.

18. Jermaine Brown, RB UAB

Stepping in for DeWayne McBride – the nation’s leading rusher – Brown ran 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns including the game-winner in the 24-20 win over Miami University in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl.

17. Devo Bridges, DE Fresno State

Along with 8 tackles – 6 of them solo stops – he tied for a game-high 2 sacks in the 29-6 win over Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel.

16. Daylen Gill, LB Southern Miss

All over the place, he led the game with 11 tackles with three sacks in the 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl.

15. Maurice Turner, RB Louisville

The workhorse on the day, he ran 31 times for 160 yards averaging 5.2 yards per carry in the 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

14. Jake Haener, QB Fresno State

The veteran closed out his career completing 24-of-36 passes for 280 yards and two scores in the 29-6 win over Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel.

13. Trea Shropshire, WR UAB

With six catches for 183 yards – averaging over 30 yards per grab – and a touchdown, he set the tone early and needed attention the rest of the way in the 24-20 win over Miami University in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl.

12. Dalvin Smith, WR WKU

One of three WKU receivers to get to 100 yards – Jaylen Hall hit 138 yards with a score and Malachi Corley caught 11 passes with two touchdowns – Smith caught six passes for 145 yards and a touchdown and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass.

11. Shedeur Sanders, QB Jackson State

He couldn’t come though in overtime, but he got the team there. He completed 30-of-40 passes for 349 yards and four scores and ran for a touchdown in the 41-34 loss to North Carolina Central in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

10. Ivan Pace Jr., LB Cincinnati

He tried to do it all by himself with a game-leading 16 tackles with a sack in the 24-7 loss to Louisville in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

9. Diego Pavia, QB New Mexico State

Forget the stats – 17-of-29 for 167 yards and two touchdowns with one pick, and 65 rushing yards – the guy took a pounding, threw a key block when needed, and he converted third down after third down with his legs. Bowling Green knew what was coming, and couldn’t stop him when he converted three third downs in the final six minutes to run out the clock in the 24-19 win in the Quick Lane Bowl.

8. Jawhar Jordan, RB Louisville

Maurice Turner led the team in rushing yards, but Jordan was more explosive with 115 yards on nine carries with touchdown runs of 49 and 41 yards in the 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

7. Brad Roberts, FB Air Force

The pounding Air Force fullback kept running up the middle and made Baylor stop him and the rest of the offense. He carries it 37 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-15 win in the Armed Forces Bowl.

6. Jordan Ferguson, DE Middle Tennessee

Talk about doing everything, the 271-pound defensive end was second on the team with five sacks, came up with a massive tackle for loss late in the fourth quarter to all but end the game, he came up with an interception, and caught a touchdown pass in the 25-23 win over San Diego State in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl.

5. Davius Richard, QB North Carolina Central

Always under pressure, he completed 15-of-20 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and he ran 22 times for 97 yards and two scores in the 41-34 overtime win over Jackson State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

4. Jordan Mims, RB Fresno State

With big, gashing runs, he took over with 209 yards and two scores on 18 carries in the 29-6 win over Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel.

3. Reynard Ellis, LB UAB

He came up with a team-high 10 tackles with a half a sack, but it’s all about his tenth that saved the game. He stopped Miami University’s Jalen Walker on the two-yard line on the last play in the 24-20 win over Miami University in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl.

2. Austin Reed, QB WKU

Just when it seemed like he was off to Louisville, he came back to WKU and put away the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl vs South Alabama early, completing 36-of-55 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns with a pick, and he ran four times for 25 yards.

1. Frank Gore Jr., RB Southern Miss

Fantastic from start to finish, Gore Jr. set a bowl record with 329 rushing yards – the most by anyone this year – with touchdown runs of 64 and 55 yards. He also completed two of three passes for 19 yards and a score in the 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl.

– 2022-2023 Bowl Schedule, Scoreboard, Predictions, Game Previews