Titans at Eagles prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 4

Titans at Eagles Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Titans vs Eagles How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Titans (7-4), Eagles (10-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Titans Will Win

Even for Philadelphia, coming off a Sunday night game and turning it around for a physical team like Tennessee is a problem.

The Titans couldn’t get the O going in a 20-16 loss to Cincinnati, but the defense held the high-powered Bengal attack in relative check, Now one of the league’s best run defenses gets to handle the Eagle ground attack.

The Titans should be able to keep Jalen Hurts as contained as possible, but holding down everyone else in the backfield is the priority. Hurts is going to do what Hurts is going to do, but hold down the Eagle running backs from coming up with big gashes, and this will be close throughout.

– Week 13 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Eagles Will Win

The Titan running game hasn’t been rolling.

Derrick Henry continues to be terrific, but the ground attack hasn’t hit 90 yards in three weeks. The pressure has been on Ryan Tannehill and a passing game that was fine, but now has to deal with an Eagle secondary that’s picking off everything.

Philadelphia has at least one takeaway in every game – the D has forced two or more in five of the last six – it’s second in the NFL in pass defense, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Hurts will be good, Henry will be great, and both teams will give up yards before holding on in the red zone.

How do the Eagles lose? The one defeat came when they turned it over four times. Tennessee’s defense doesn’t have a takeaways in the last two games and doesn’t force enough mistakes.

Philadelphia will get a bit more balance, and it will rally late with a scoring drive in the final five minutes to take the lead, but it’s going to be a fight.

Titans at Eagles Prediction, Line

Eagles 20, Titans 17

Line: Philadelphia -4.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Titans at Eagles Must See Rating: 4

– Bowl Predictions

– Bowl Projections | Rankings