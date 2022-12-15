San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 18

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Prediction Game Preview

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: Prime Video

Record: San Francisco 49ers (9-4), Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

Can Brock Purdy go? The unsung starting quarterback was terrific in the blowout win over Tampa Bay, but he’s pushing through rib and oblique injury issues. However, even if he’s struggling or can’t go at all, the defense should be able to pick up most of the slack.

The 49ers are No. 1 in the NFL in both scoring and total defense, doing a particularly amazing job against the pass. It leads the NFL in pass D, is second against the run … it’s doing everything right.

Seattle is having a bit of a turnover problem with two in each of the last three games and at least one in every game. The San Francisco defense has forced 11 takeaways in the last four games.

However …

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win

San Francisco got beaten up against Tampa Bay.

Purdy is questionable at very best. Christian McCaffrey has a knee problem, and Deebo Samuel is out for a few weeks with an ankle injury. Josh Johnson might be a veteran quarterback, but now the team is potentially down to its No. 4 option.

Seattle should be getting its star back with Kenneth Walker expected to give it a go with an ankle injury, and now comes the offensive balance. The team couldn’t get the O going in the first meeting – a 27-7 loss in Week 2 – but this might be about the defense.

It hasn’t been good. The Seahawks are 30th in the NFL in total defense and can’t stop the run, but it’s 6-0 when allowing fewer than 150 rushing yards. With all of the injuries, getting to 150 isn’t a given no matter how the 49ers are able to mix up the carries.

What’s Going To Happen

The San Francisco defense should be able to take over at times to overcome the problems on offense, but the short week is a killer.

Everything works great for the 49ers at home – it’s 6-1 with the only loss coming to Kansas City – and it’s 3-3 on the road.

Seattle has lost three of its last four – and there’s a problem when you lose at home to Carolina – but its defense will crank it up on a home Thursday night to keep it close until the end.

That D on the other side, though, will be too good.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: San Francisco 20, Seattle 16

Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Must See Rating: 3.5

