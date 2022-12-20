NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 16

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 16 highlighted by Jaguars at Jets, Seahawks at Chiefs, Giants at Vikings, Eagles at Cowboys

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 16

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Jaguars at Jets

Line: New York Jets -1, o/u: 38.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Jaguars

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jets

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Jets

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Jaguars

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Jets

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Jaguars

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Jaguars

E, CFN Jets

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Jaguars

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Jaguars

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Jets

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jaguars

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jaguars

CONSENSUS PICK: Jaguars

