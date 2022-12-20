NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 16

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 16 highlighted by Jaguars at Jets, Seahawks at Chiefs, Giants at Vikings, Eagles at Cowboys
NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 16
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Jaguars at Jets
Line: New York Jets -1, o/u: 38.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Jaguars
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jets
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Jets
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Jaguars
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Jets
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Jaguars
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Jaguars
E, CFN Jets
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Jaguars
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Jaguars
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Jets
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jaguars
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jaguars
CONSENSUS PICK: Jaguars
Week 16 NFL Expert Picks
Jaguars at Jets | Bills at Bears
Saints at Browns | Texans at Titans
Seahawks at Chiefs | Giants at Vikings
Bengals at Patriots | Lions at Panthers
Falcons at Ravens | Commanders at 49ers
Eagles at Cowboys | Raiders at Steelers
Packers at Dolphins | Broncos at Rams
Bucs at Cardinals | Chargers at Colts
Results So Far | Bowl Picks: Dec 20-27
Bowl Expert Picks: CFP, NY6, Dec 28-Jan 2