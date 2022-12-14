NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 15

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 15 including Dolphins at Bills, Titans at Chargers, Ravens at Browns, Lions at Jets, and Giants at Commodores

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 15

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

49ers at Seahawks

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 43.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: 49ers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seahawks

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seahawks

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: 49ers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: 49ers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Seahawks

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN 49ers

E, CFN 49ers

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com 49ers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com 49ers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Seahawks

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: 49ers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Seahawks

CONSENSUS PICK: 49ers

