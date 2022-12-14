NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 15

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 15 including Dolphins at Bills, Titans at Chargers, Ravens at Browns, Lions at Jets, and Giants at Commodores
NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 15
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
49ers at Seahawks
Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 43.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: 49ers
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seahawks
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seahawks
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: 49ers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: 49ers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Seahawks
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN 49ers
E, CFN 49ers
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com 49ers
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com 49ers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Seahawks
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: 49ers
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Seahawks
CONSENSUS PICK: 49ers
