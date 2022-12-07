NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 14

CFN Expert Picks

By December 7, 2022 12:41 pm

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 14 highlighted by Dolphins at Chargers, Eagles at Giants, Vikings at Lions, Jets at Bills

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks 
Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills
Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys
Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans
Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers
Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers
Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers
Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far
 Expert Picks: Army-Navy, Bowls Dec 16-19

Raiders at Rams

Line: Raiders -6.5, o/u: 44.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Raiders
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Raiders
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Raiders*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Raiders
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Raiders
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Raiders
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Raiders*
E, CFN Raiders*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Raiders
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Raiders
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Raiders
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rams
CONSENSUS PICK: Raiders

NEXT: Jets at Bills Expert Picks Predictions

