NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 14

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 14 highlighted by Dolphins at Chargers, Eagles at Giants, Vikings at Lions, Jets at Bills

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 14 NFL Expert Picks

Raiders at Rams | Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals | Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions | Jaguars at Titans

Eagles at Giants | Ravens at Steelers

Chiefs at Broncos | Buccaneers at 49ers

Panthers at Seahawks | Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Cardinals | Results So Far

Raiders at Rams

Line: Raiders -6.5, o/u: 44.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Raiders

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Raiders

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Raiders*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Raiders

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Raiders

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Raiders

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Raiders*

E, CFN Raiders*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Raiders

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Raiders

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Raiders

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rams

CONSENSUS PICK: Raiders

