New York Jets at Buffalo Bills prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Prediction Game Preview

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New York Jets (7-5), Buffalo Bills (9-3)

Why New York Jets Will Win

The Jets continue to play some defense.

This isn’t a rock of a run defense, but the D held the Bills to 317 yards a few weeks ago in the 20-17 win – the fewest gained all year by Buffalo – forced two takeaways, and came up with the plays needed to hold on.

And unlike the first meeting, now it has a quarterback.

He’s wasn’t the second pick in the draft and he has the most bland name possible, but when Mike White plays, Mike White produces.

He stepped in and threw for 315 yards and three scores in the win over Chicago, and he came really, really close to pulling off the comeback in the loss to Minnesota with 369 yards. He’s not perfect, but if Buffalo’s O starts moving, the Jets have a better ability to keep up the pace this time around.

And …

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

Mike White is hardly a runner.

For all of the good things the Jets are doing, they have problems when they don’t get the ground game moving. They got 174 yards on the Bills the first time around, and they’re now 5-0 when getting to 120 yards and 7-1 when running for 90 yards or more.

The Bill defense has been a bit hit-or-miss against the run, but it’s better when the other side is throwing to try keeping up the pace. The Bills are now 7-1 when keeping teams to under 100 yards.

But even more than that, it’s about keeping the turnovers to a minimum. The offense is always going to work and crank up the production, but Josh Allen can’t close out drives with mistakes. Those got cleaned up over the last few weeks, and all has been right with the world with just two turnovers in the last three games.

The Jets are 0-2 when they don’t take the ball away and 4-4 when they don’t come up with multiple takeaways.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are feeling it.

Buffalo found its groove again, the Jets are playing fixing glitches with a pattern of following a loss with a win over rate last six weeks – it’s due to be on the winning side this week.

Can the Bills hold up on the offensive front? It’s being held together by tape and a few prayers, but the passing game will get going early, the defense will come up with two interceptions, and the redemption will come after the last loss.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Prediction, Line

Buffalo 24, New York Jets 20

Line: Buffalo -10, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Must See Rating: 4

