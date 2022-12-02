New Mexico State vs Valparaiso prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, December 3

New Mexico State vs Valparaiso Prediction Game Preview

New Mexico State vs Valparaiso How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 3

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

How To Watch: FloFootball

Record: New Mexico State (5-6), Valparaiso (5-6)

Why Valparaiso Will Win

The Crusaders shouldn’t be just a speed bump.

They’ve got an efficient enough passing game and good enough run defense to give New Mexico State problems. There’s a set style that has to work.

The Angels have to control the game on the ground, they can’t rely on the passing attack to do much, and they can’t turn the ball over. They gave it up three times in the five wins and 12 times in the six losses – they have yet to win when turnover it over multiple times.

Valpo needs the takeaways, and they have the pass rush to help force them. Get the D into the backfield, the O needs Aaron Dawson and the ground attack to take over early, and …

Why New Mexico State Will Win

This is a dangerous Valpo team, but it’s painfully inconsistent.

Dawson is a playmaker, and the combination of Sam Hafner and Kevin Spelman can get behind the line, but the offense has a problem keeping defense out to the backfield.

It’s not like New Mexico State has a big-time pass rush, but there’s enough to show up and be disruptive. The pass defense should hold on, and the offense might be able to carry over the balance from last week’s shocking 49-14 win over Liberty.

As long as there aren’t a ton of turnovers – the Aggies cleared them up for the most part of the second half of the season – they’ll be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been a fun week for New Mexico State football.

Jerry Kill’s bench destroyed Liberty as part of a run of four wins in five games, it got this game schedule, and it found out that it received a special waiver to go bowling even at 5-6 – the San Jose State game was cancelled earlier in the year and couldn’t be rescheduled.

Win or lose, New Mexico State will be in a bowl game. It’ll be a win with the Aggie defensive line generating enough pressure to stall too many promising Valpo drives.

New Mexico State vs Valparaiso Prediction, Line

New Mexico State 40, Valparaiso 17

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA

New Mexico State vs Valparaiso Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

