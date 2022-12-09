Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Prediction Game Preview

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Minnesota Vikings (10-2), Detroit Lions (5-7)

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

Oooooooh, the Lions are playing well with four wins over the last five games.

The win at the Giants was strong – the offense was almost perfectly balanced in that and the +3 turnover margin helped. Who else did they beat over the run? Green Bay, Chicago, and Jacksonville teams that should enjoy a nice long offseason, and too much is made out of the close fight with Buffalo – Thanksgiving games always skew things a tad.

Minnesota should be able to run at will on the Lion defensive front that’s been fine, but will give up over 100 yards. The offense isn’t turning it over enough to matter, and …

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

Jared Goff is about to have a huge day.

He’s playing great lately with 220 yards or more in three over the last four games, the passing attack went off on the Vikings in the first meeting in the 28-24 loss back in Week 3, and it should all keep working against the worst pass defense in the NFL.

Teams keep throwing to try keeping up the pace, and everyone is successful with the last four offenses cranking up 300 passing yards. Minnesota has given up 297 passing yards or more in six of the last seven games, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Ground game, ground game, ground game.

Minnesota ran for 123 yards in the first meeting, and doing that again will settle things down in what should be a wild shootout.

Detroit got ripped up by Chicago’s running game, but it’s 0-7 against everyone else when allowing 107 rushing yards or more, and 4-0 when allowing fewer.

Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison will combine for 120 yards.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

Minnesota 27, Detroit 24

Line: Detroit -1.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Must See Rating: 3.5

