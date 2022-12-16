Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Saturday, December 17

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Prediction Game Preview

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 17

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium,Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Miami Dolphins (8-5), Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

The Dolphin run defense is good enough to hold up. The O wasn’t anything special in the 21-19 win in Week 3, but the defense did a lot of bending without breaking, keeping the Bills to 115 rushing yards.

And the conditions were great.

The passing in this isn’t going to happen in the snow – Tua Tagovailoa coming off a horrible performance in the 23-17 loss to the Chargers – and it’s going to take a big day from the D.

There aren’t a slew of takeaways coming from this group on a regular basis, and Buffalo has chilled on the giveaways, but the defensive front that allowed fewer than 90 rushing yards in two of the last three games should win its share of battles.

But …

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

Miami lives on the big deep plays, and those might not happen.

It’s possible Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and company will be able to take advantage of the conditions and go off – they know where they’re going and might have better footing – but the offense has to run to get this done. That’s a problem with an offense that runs it the second-fewest times in the NFL.

Buffalo doesn’t have to get crazy.

It’s got the rotation of backs to go along with Josh Allen keeping things moving, and slow and steady might be enough to win this race.

All that, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Buffalo. It’s Buffalo weather. The Bills were able to get through it all against the Jets last week thanks to the defense, and the same thing should work again.

Don’t expect any consistency whatsoever offensively, but don’t assume Miami will whither up and die in the cold. The Buffalo defense will be good enough, the running attack will work, and three takeaways will help.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Buffalo 21, Miami 13

Line: Buffalo -7, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Must See Rating: 4

