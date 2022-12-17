Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7 Wasabi Fenway Bowl What Happened, What It All Means

Louisville beat Cincinnati 24-7 to win the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?

Wasabi Fenway Bowl What Happened

– It was tight early with the teams trading touchdowns for a 7-7 game late into the first half, and it was all Louisville the rest of the way. Brock Domann hit MarshonFord for an eight yard score, Jawhar Jordan ripped off a 41-yard touchdown, and the Cardinals had a 21-7 lead at halftime. That was about it. Cincinnati didn’t have any answers.

– Louisville was hardly sharp. It turned it over four times, but there weren’t any real issues thanks to the offensive line and running game. The combination of Maurice Turner and Jawhar Jordan combined for 275 yards with two Jordan scores. The Cincinnati lines couldn’t hold up on either side – the team ran for just 44 yards and managed just 127 yards of total offense.

– This was supposed to be a rough bowl game, and it was lived up to the hype. The weather wasn’t as bad as expected – it wasn’t an excuse.

Neither team was a true representative of the regular season version. Cincinnati gave it everything and it kept on fighting, but it just didn’t have the parts or timing in place. Louisville was at least able to run, and it didn’t get too crazy outside of relying on the O line. It’s all okay – it was a very early game to ease the way into a long day of football.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl Player of the Game

Maurice Turner, Jawhar Jordan, RBs Louisville

Turner ran 31 times for 160 yards, and Jordan ran nine times for 115 yards and two scores and caught two passes for 11 yards.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl Fun Stats

– Third down conversions: Louisville 7-of-14 – Cincinnati 2-of-13

– Turnovers: Louisville 4 – Cincinnati 2

– Total Yards: Louisville 419 – Cincinnati 127

Wasabi Fenway Bowl What It All Means

After a rough start to the season and a slew of twists and turns, you’re jacked to be a Louisville fan right now. Nothing against Scott Satterfield, but start with the program getting favorite son Jeff Brohm from Purdue as the next head coach. Yeah, losing to rival Kentucky hurts, but closing out with a bowl win always makes the offseason better.

The eight-win season it the best since 2019, this is the first bowl win since then, and it’s the second bowl victory since taking down the 2015 Music City. And on the flip side …

For all the slings and arrows Satterfield suffered as the Louisville head coach, he was able to put this program together and leave it in a great place before making the move to Cincinnati – he should be solid in his new home. This was going to be a rough go no matter what for the Bearcats – opt-outs, injuries, and the coaching change were all a problem.

It was a disappointing run with a loss to Tulane to miss out on the American Athletic Conference championship, and this didn’t help. It was still a nine-win season, the program is off to the Big 12, and there’s a lot in place to keep the success going – this bowl loss isn’t a reflection on where things are at.

