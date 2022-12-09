Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Expert Picks: Bowl Games Dec 16-19

NFL Week 14 Expert Picks | Bowl Schedule, Predictions

Ranking all 41 Bowls | Quick Analysis on Every Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 11

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Kansas City Chiefs (9-3), Denver Broncos (3-9)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

Kansas City leads the NFL in scoring and yards, Denver is dead last in the league in scoring, and it’s not going to take much to put this away.

And the Chiefs aren’t all that bad defensively, either.

Denver is moving the ball okay at times, and it’s got the defense to keep the team in games, but it’s just not able to put the biscuit in the basket . It hasn’t been able to get to 17 points in any of the last four games and pushed past it just twice all season.

Kansas City only scored 17 once.

The Broncos aren’t converting on third downs, they’re miserable in the red zone, and the ground attack has stalled. However …

– Week 14 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

The defense continues to hold up.

Denver lost the last four games and eight of the last nine, but the D only gave up more than 16 points just twice all year. The pass defense is holding up well, it’s great on third downs, and it should be able to keep Patrick Mahomes from getting into a groove with anything down the field.

On the other side, Russell Wilson might be getting hammered on left and right, but he’s improving his accuracy. After not being able to do much of anything for most of the season, he hit 77% of his passes in two of the last three games.

What’s Going To Happen

Denver will rise up at home and keep this close for about a half. The offense will actually click on a few drives, the defense will do its job, and then right at the end of the first 30 minutes …

Boom, boom, book. Patrick Mahomes will hit a few quick strikes to change the tone of the game, and then the points will flow. It’s not going to be an avalanche of scoring, but it’ll be more than Denver can do.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Prediction, Line

Kansas City 27, Denver 16

Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Must See Rating: 3

Expert Picks: Bowl Games Dec 16-19

NFL Week 14 Expert Picks Bowl Schedule, Predictions

Ranking all 41 Bowls | Quick Analysis on Every Bowl