Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Saturday, December 17

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Prediction Game Preview

Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 17

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1), Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

Why Indianapolis Colts Will Win

Can Indianapolis throw at all?

The Minnesota secondary has been injured/bad/ineffective, getting hammered for close to 300 or more passing yards in each of the last five games and 297 or more in seven of the last eight.

Overall the Vikings are dead last in the NFL in total defense, last in pass defense, and the Colts have just enough with Matt Ryan – as rocky as he has been – to push for over 200 yards.

The idea is to get Jonathan Taylor and the ground game going to keep the Viking offense off the field, but Ryan, your table is ready.

However …

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

The Colts don’t have the personnel to keep up in a shootout if Taylor can’t get rolling.

Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce are nice, but it’s going to be more about spreading the offense around instead of bombing away deep. The Colts will get their yards, but they struggle to score – they’re second-worst in the NFL in scoring O, the defense doesn’t take it away enough, and the run defense can be moved on.

Minnesota’s loss to the Lions might have been rough, but the offense worked. The passing game clicked just fine, but now it’s time to get the running game going – the Colts have allowed 140 yards or more in each of the last three games, so …

What’s Going To Happen

The Vikings are 8-0 when running for 77 yards or more, and Indianapolis has allowed 77 or more in every game but two.

Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison will take the heat off the passing game, but the Vikings will be balanced enough to offset another awful day from the secondary.

The Colts are 3-0-1 when scoring 20 points or more, and they’ll get there. It still won’t be enough.

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Minnesota 27, Indianapolis 20

Line: Minnesota -3.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Must See Rating: 3

