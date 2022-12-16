Houston vs Louisiana prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Friday, December 23

Houston vs Louisiana Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Houston vs Louisiana How To Watch

Date: Friday, December 23

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Houston (7-5), Louisiana (6-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Houston vs Louisiana Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl 5 Things To Know

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

– Houston wasn’t supposed to be here. It was supposed to be this year’s Cincinnati, ripping through a not-that-bad schedule on the way to pushing for a College Football Playoff spot. That all went bye-bye early with a 2-3 start in a season that wasn’t going anywhere.

Give the team credit for roaring back, winning five of its next six before stalling in a regular season loss to Tulsa. But that’s Houston. It has the talent to hang with just about anyone, but its defense and inconsistencies are just enough to make this a toss up.

– Louisiana wasn’t able to keep the fun going after head coach Billy Napier left for Florida, but the team managed to grind its way though the season and won its finale against Texas State to get bowl eligible. The offense is balanced and the defense opportunistic, but it’s going to need any aspect of the home crowd – and for Houston to be a little unfocused – to pull this off.

– Napier won two straight bowl games after losing his first to Tulane in the 2018 Cure, and Michael Desormeaux was able to fill in last year and lead the way to a New Orleans win over Marshall before getting the full-time gig. At the FBS level, the Ragin’ Cajuns have been great in bowls, going 5-2 since their first appearance in 2011.

– Let’s just say Houston has been a bit rocky in bowls. It shut out Navy 35-0 in the 1980 Garden State, and then it went on 5-14 run. It lost four straight after Tom Herman led the way to a New Year’s Six Peach Bowl win over Florida State, and that was it for the fun with four straight losses, including a 70-14 clunker to Army in the 2018 Armed Forces.

Just when it seemed like it was going to be business as usual last year, the Cougars came back late to beat Auburn 17-13 in the Birmingham. Head coach Dana Holgorsen could really use this as the program makes the move into the Big 12.

– At least among the early bowls, it’s one of the older games with the first back in 1976 – a 20-16 McNeese State win over Tulsa. Last year’s 31-28 UAB win over BYU broke a rough run with the 2020 game canceled and the previous four all ugly after Virginia Tech and Tulsa put on a 55-52 show in 2015. There’s hope for this – Houston games aren’t boring.

CFN Bowl Expert Picks: Dec 16-19 | Dec 20-27



Why Houston Will Win The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

When the offense is on, look out.

It was a massive win for the team when star WR Nathaniel Dell decided to play even though he declared he was leaving for the NFL Draft. With 103 catches and 15 scores, he’s one of the most dangerous playmakers in the country, and he’s not alone.

Getting back QB Clayton Tune – at least he’s expected to go – to along with Dell all but guarantees the offensive fireworks. Last year he closed out a huge season with his late comeback drive to beat Auburn. This season he’s been a yardage machine, but that’s partly because the defense couldn’t come up with enough stops.

Louisiana can run well, but it’s nothing like the Billy Napier teams – he took some of the parts with him. The Ragin’ Cajuns might have put 41 on the board in the regular season finale win over Texas State, but they’ll have to press to keep up.

However …

Why Louisiana Will Win The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

The Houston defense. It’s got issues.

It comes up with a ton of sacks and lots of big plays in the backfield, but they don’t translate. It gets ripped up through the air, allows 430 yards per game overall, and it can’t come up with a third down stop.

To be fair, the penalties slowed down in the second half of the season, but there are somewhere between 7-to-10 flags coming in this at some point.

Louisiana can stay in this by keeping the mistakes to a minimum – it’s good in turnover margin – and by just hanging around. Houston has a way of taking a nap here and there during games, especially against teams that can throw.

If Chandler Fields can find any sort of a groove, he’s hitting 250 on this bunch. However …

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

NEXT: What’s Going To Happen, Houston vs Louisiana Prediction, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl History