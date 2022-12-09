Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys Prediction Game Preview

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Houston Texans (1-10-1), Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

Why Houston Texans Will Win

How can the Texans possibly slow down the Cowboy machine?

The offense is struggling, but the defense hasn’t been bad on third downs and just enough takeaways are there to keep most games competitive.

The D held the Cleveland O out of the end zone last week, but the other side of the ball was the problem in the 27-14 loss.

There’s no hope without at least two takeaways and a decent day from Dameon Pierce and the ground game. Get physical right away, try controlling the clock, and …

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

Yeah, Houston can’t keep up.

The league’s worst offense continues to play around with the quarterback situation, Pierce isn’t getting any room to move, and compounding the problems are lots and lots of turnovers – two or more in each of the last five games.

Dallas has been unstoppable on the ground over the last several weeks, with 150 yards or more in each of the last five games, the turnovers and mistakes are overcome with big plays in the passing game, and …

What’s Going To Happen

You think there’s going to be a letdown against the worst team in the NFL? Dallas isn’t going to take the battle of Texas lightly.

Last week Indianapolis got up 10-7 after the first quarter and was hanging around down 21-19 going into the fourth quarter. The 33-point Cowboy avalanche made things look disastrous, but this week the offense will get out to a hot enough start to not need all the big things late.

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys Prediction, Line

Dallas 30, Houston 16

Line: Dallas -17.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys Must See Rating: 2.5

