Heisman Trophy College Football Expert Picks. Who Will Win? Who Would They Vote For?

College football expert picks for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Who’s going to win? Who would they all vote for?

2022 Heisman Trophy Expert Picks

Who’s going to win among the four finalists – Stetson Bennett, Max Duggan, CJ Stroud, and Caleb Willams?

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

Who’s Going To Win?

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

3. Max Duggan, QB TCU

4. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

Your Heisman Ballot Would Be …

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Max Duggan, QB TCU

3. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

Who’s Going To Win?

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

3. Max Duggan, QB TCU

4. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

Your Heisman Ballot Would Be …

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Jalen Carter, DT Georgia

3. Will Anderson, DE Alabama

Pete Fiutak, CFN

Who’s Going To Win?

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Max Duggan, QB TCU

3. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

4. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

Your Heisman Ballot Would Be …

I’m a Heisman voter, and under penalty of having to watch Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, I’m not allowed to say who I voted for until after it’s all done. With that in mind, after the four finalists here’s my guess at what the rest of the overall top ten will be.

5. Hendon Hooker, QB Tennessee

6. Bryce Young, QB Alabama

7. Bijan Robinson, RB Texas

8. Michael Penix Jr., QB Washington

9. Blake Corum, RB Michigan

10. Bo Nix, QB Oregon

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Who’s Going To Win?

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

3. Max Duggan, QB TCU

4. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

Your Heisman Ballot Would Be …

1. Hendon Hooker, QB Tennessee

2. Bryce Young, QB Alabama

3. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

Who’s Going To Win?

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Max Duggan, QB TCU

3. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

4. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

Your Heisman Ballot Would Be …

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Hendon Hooker, QB Tennessee

3. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com



Who’s Going To Win?

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Max Duggan, QB TCU

3. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

4. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

Your Heisman Ballot Would Be …

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Michael Penix Jr.

3. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com



Who’s Going To Win?

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

3. Max Duggan, QB TCU

4. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

Your Heisman Ballot Would Be …

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

3. Max Duggan, QB TCU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Who’s Going To Win?

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

3. Max Duggan, QB TCU

4. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

Your Heisman Ballot Would Be …

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Max Duggan, QB TCU

3. Hendon Hooker, QB Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com



Who’s Going To Win?

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Max Duggan, QB TCU

3. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

4. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

Your Heisman Ballot Would Be …

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Max Duggan, QB TCU

3. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

Who’s Going To Win?

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Max Duggan, QB TCU

3. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

4. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

Your Heisman Ballot Would Be …

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

3. Max Duggan, QB TCU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Who’s Going To Win?

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

3. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

4. Max Duggan, QB TCU

Your Heisman Ballot Would Be …

1. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

2. Caleb Williams, QB USC

3. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

Who’s Going To Win?

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

3. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

4. Max Duggan, QB TCU

Your Heisman Ballot Would Be …

1. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

2. Max Duggan, QB TCU

3. Caleb Williams, QB USC

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN



Who’s Going To Win?

1. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

2. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

3. Caleb Williams, QB USC

4. Max Duggan, QB TCU

CONSENSUS PICK

Who’s Going To Win?

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

3. Max Duggan, QB TCU

4. Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

Your Heisman Ballot Would Be …

1. Caleb Williams, QB USC

2. Max Duggan, QB TCU

3. CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

