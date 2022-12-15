Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Tuesday, December 20

Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, December 20

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Eastern Michigan (8-4), San Jose State (7-4)

Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 5 Things To Know

– There was a moment when it seemed like San Jose State would be the star of the Mountain West, and possibly be in the run for a New Year’s Six spot. It started 4-1 with a close loss at Auburn, and was 6-2 with the conference there for the taking. Even with a tough 1-2 finish, this is still a fun team with QB Chevan Cordeiro leading a strong offense to go along with one of the nation’s most aggressive defenses.

– Eastern Michigan couldn’t find the slightest bit of consistency over the first two months, but the team found ways to get the job done in a phenomenal finishing kick. Just when it seemed like the wheels might come off, it went 4-1 to close. All of a sudden, the inconsistent team was able to consistently win.

– This is just the seventh bowl game in the history of Eastern Michigan football – it hasn’t exactly been a lot of fun. The program is 1-5, losing the last four under head coach Chris Creighton including last year’s LendingTree to Liberty 56-20. However, the lone win came in the 1987 California Bowl against …

– San Jose State. It might have lost to the Eagles in 1987, but it’s 7-4 overall in bowls and 4-1 since the loss. Bowl games are hardly a regular thing, though, with a 34-13 loss to Ball State in the 2020 Arizona Bowl – the Spartans were missing a ton of players with COVID – the last appearance since wining the 2015 Cure.

– The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl has been rolling since 1997 when it was called the Humanitarian Bowl. The game is way overdue for something interesting with the last six decided by nine points or more. To be fair, though, there were some insane shootouts – like the Idaho 61-50 win over Colorado State in 2016. For the most part, though, this has been one of the most lopsided bowls over the last decade.

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The Eagle offense is relatively steady on the ground, has a good passing attack at times, and it’s not turning the ball over enough lately to matter with just two turnovers in the last five games.

Against San Jose State’s defense, just keep things moving. It’ll hold up well and force more field goals than allow touchdowns on long drives, but it’s not great on third downs. Eastern Michigan was the best in the MAC at converting its third down chances hitting 45% of its tries.

On the other side, the Eagle pass defense is in the spotlight. It finished second in the MAC, and the team was 6-1 when allowing fewer than 240 passing yards.

There’s a decent pass rush that shouldn’t have a problem getting into the backfield – San Jose State doesn’t have a ground game and the line allows too many sacks.

However …

Why San Jose State Will Win The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The San Jose State defensive front lives behind the line.

It’s among the best in the nation in both sacks and tackles for loss, and it should be able to get to the Eastern Michigan backfield enough to be a problem.

On the flip side, the Eagles don’t do much on the offensive front. San Jose State doesn’t do much with the ground game, but it should be able to grind a wee bit – it’s more about yards per carry than bulk yards.

Again, Eastern Michigan has been solid at keeping the turnovers to a minimum lately, but it’s dead even in turnover margin on the season and San Jose State is +12, has yet to turn the ball over more than once, and it doesn’t have the penalty issues the other side has.

