College Football Schedule Scoreboard Predictions Championship Week

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for the 2022 Championship Week

College Football Championship Week Schedule

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

ACC Conference Championship

Results So Far

Straight Up 74-34, ATS 60-46-2, o/u 69-38-1

Saturday, December 3

Clemson vs North Carolina

8:00 ABC

Line: Clemson -7.5, o/u: 63.5

Final Score: COMING

North Carolina vs Clemson Experts Picks



American Athletic Conference Championship

Results So Far

Straight Up 69-20, ATS 53-36, o/u 54-35

Saturday, December 3

UCF at Tulane

4:00 ABC

Line: Tulane -3.5, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: COMING

UCF at Tulane Experts Picks



Big Ten Conference Championship

Results So Far

Straight Up 83-22, ATS 65-38, o/u 57-45

Saturday, December 3

Purdue vs Michigan

8:00 FOX

Line: Michigan -16.5, o/u: 51.5

Final Score: COMING

Purdue vs Michigan Experts Picks



Big 12 Conference Championship

Results So Far

Straight Up 50-25, ATS 32-41-2, o/u 48-28

Saturday, December 3

Kansas State vs TCU

12:00 ABC

Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 62.5

Final Score: COMING

Kansas State vs TCU Experts Picks

Conference USA Conference Championship

Results So Far

Straight Up 64-21, ATS 40-45, o/u 51-34

Friday, December 2

North Texas at UTSA

7:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: UTSA -8.5, o/u: 67.5

Final Score: COMING

North Texas at UTSA Experts Picks



Independents

Independent Results So Far

Straight Up 51-26, ATS 36-39, o/u 45-30

Saturday, December 10

Army vs Navy

3:00 CBS

Line:Army -3, o/u: TBA

Final Score: COMING

MAC Conference Championship

Results So Far

Straight Up 61-34, ATS 53-40-1, o/u 53-42-1

Friday, December 2

Akron at Buffalo

1:00, TV TBA

Line: Buffalo -12.5, o/u: 55.5

Final Score: COMING

Akron at Buffalo Experts Picks



Saturday, December 3

MAC Championship: Toledo vs Ohio

12:00, ESPN

Line: Toledo -1.5, o/u: 55.5

Final Score: COMING

Ohio vs Toledo Experts Picks



Mountain West Conference Championship

Results So Far

Straight Up 75-20, ATS 46-49, o/u 47-48

Saturday, December 3

Fresno State at Boise State

4:00 FOX

Line: Boise State -3.5, o/u: 54.5

Final Score: COMING

Fresno State at Boise State Experts Picks



Pac-12 Conference Championship

Results So Far

Straight Up 69-20, ATS 43-46, o/u 42-48

Friday, December 2

Utah vs USC

8:00 ESPN

Line: USC -2.5, o/u: 66.5

Final Score: COMING

Utah vs USC Experts Picks



SEC Conference Championship

Results So Far

Straight Up 83-31, ATS 68-45, o/u 56-55

Saturday, December 3

LSU vs Georgia

4:00 CBS

Line: Georgia -18.5, o/u: 50.5

Final Score: COMING

LSU vs Georgia Experts Picks



Sun Belt Conference Championship

Results So Far

Straight Up 80-37, ATS 61-55, o/u 68-47

Saturday, December 3

Coastal Carolina at Troy

3:30 ESPN

Line: Troy -10.5, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: COMING

Coastal Carolina at Troy Experts Picks



– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings