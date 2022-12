College Football Rankings 1-131 Final Regular Season

College Football News 2022 college football rankings for all 131 teams with results after the end of the regular season.

We’ll do this after the bowls are done. and we’ll add in the CFN Season Formula to the mix – making it all about what everyone did on the field against the various degrees of schedules – but for now. here are the final regular season rankings for the 2022 college football season.

Yeah, okay, Army-Navy is up next week. We’ll adjust as needed.

College Football Rankings: CFN Final Regular Season

CFN 2022 Rankings: Regular Season Final

76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

131 UMass (1-11)

Last Week Ranking: 131

Up Next: Season Over

130 Nevada (2-10)

Last Week Ranking: 130

Up Next: Season Over

129 New Mexico (2-10)

Last Week Ranking: 129

Up Next: Season Over

128 Arkansas State (3-9)

Last Week Ranking: 128

Up Next: Season Over

127 FIU (4-8)

Last Week Ranking: 127

Up Next: Season Over

126 USF (1-12)

Last Week Ranking: 126

Up Next: Season Over

125 Colorado State (3-9)

Last Week Ranking: 125

Up Next: Season Over

124 Louisiana Tech (3-9)

Last Week Ranking: 124

Up Next: Season Over

123 Charlotte (3-9)

Last Week Ranking: 123

Up Next: Season Over

122 Texas State (4-8)

Last Week Ranking: 122

Up Next: Season Over

121 Hawaii (3-10)

Last Week Ranking: 121

Up Next: Season Over

120 Northern Illinois (3-9)

Last Week Ranking: 120

Up Next: Season Over

118 Akron (2-9)

Last Week Ranking: 118

Championship Week Buffalo 23, Akron 22

Up Next: Season Over

117 Ball State (5-7)

Last Week Ranking: 117

Up Next: Season Over

116 Western Michigan (5-7)

Last Week Ranking: 116

Up Next: Season Over

116 ULM (4-8)

Last Week Ranking: 116

Up Next: Season Over

115 Central Michigan (4-8)

Last Week Ranking: 115

Up Next: Season Over

114 New Mexico State (6-6)

Last Week Ranking: 114

Championship Week New Mexico State 65, Valparaiso 3

Up Next: Bowl Game

113 Temple (3-9)

Last Week Ranking: 113

Up Next: Season Over

112 UNLV (5-7)

Last Week Ranking: 112

Up Next: Possible Bowl Game, based on APR

111 UTEP (5-7)

Last Week Ranking: 111

Up Next: Season Over

110 Kent State (5-7)

Last Week Ranking: 110

Up Next: Season Over

109 Rice (5-7)

Last Week Ranking: 109

Up Next: Possible Bowl Game, based on APR

108 Northwestern (1-11)

Last Week Ranking: 108

Up Next: Season Over

107 Florida Atlantic (5-7)

Last Week Ranking: 107

Up Next: Season Over

106 Louisiana (6-6)

Last Week Ranking: 106

Up Next: Bowl Game

105 Miami University (6-6)

Last Week Ranking: 105

Up Next: Bahamas Bowl vs UAB

104 Old Dominion (3-9)

Last Week Ranking: 104

Up Next: Season Over

103 Bowling Green (6-6)

Last Week Ranking: 103

Up Next: Bowl Game

102 Buffalo (6-6)

Last Week Ranking: 102

Championship Week Buffalo 23, Akron 22

Up Next: Bowl Game

101 Middle Tennessee (7-5)

Last Week Ranking: 101

Up Next: Hawaii Bowl vs San Diego State

