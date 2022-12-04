College Football Playoff Rankings Final Top 25

By December 4, 2022 1:46 pm

How do the top teams rank in the top 25 in the final 2022 College Football Playoff top 25 rankings? 

1. Georgia Bulldogs 13-0 (1)

2. Michigan Wolverines 13-0 (2)

3. TCU Horned Frogs 12-1 (3)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 (5)

5. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (6)

6. Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (7)

7. Clemson Tigers 11-2 (9)

8. Utah Utes 10-3 (11)

9. Kansas State Wildcats 10-3 (10)

10. USC Trojans 11-2 (4)

11. Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 (8)

12. Washington Huskies 10-2 (12)

13. Florida State Seminoles 9-3 (13)

14. Oregon State Beavers 9-3 (15)

15. Oregon Ducks 9-3 (16)

16. Tulane Green Wave 11-2 (18)

17. LSU Tigers 9-4 (14)

18. UCLA Bruins 9-3 (17)

19. South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 (19)

20. Texas Longhorns 8-4 (20)

21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 (21)

22. Mississippi State Bulldogs 8-4 (24)

23. NC State Wolfpack 8-4 (25)

24. Troy Trojans 11-2 (NR)

25. UTSA Roadrunners 11-2 (NR)

