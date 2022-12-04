College Football Playoff Rankings Final Top 25

How do the top teams rank in the top 25 in the final 2022 College Football Playoff top 25 rankings?

College Football Playoff Final Top 25 Rankings

1. Georgia Bulldogs 13-0 (1)

2. Michigan Wolverines 13-0 (2)

3. TCU Horned Frogs 12-1 (3)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 (5)

5. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (6)

6. Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (7)

7. Clemson Tigers 11-2 (9)

8. Utah Utes 10-3 (11)

9. Kansas State Wildcats 10-3 (10)

10. USC Trojans 11-2 (4)

11. Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 (8)

12. Washington Huskies 10-2 (12)

13. Florida State Seminoles 9-3 (13)

14. Oregon State Beavers 9-3 (15)

15. Oregon Ducks 9-3 (16)

16. Tulane Green Wave 11-2 (18)

17. LSU Tigers 9-4 (14)

18. UCLA Bruins 9-3 (17)

19. South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 (19)

20. Texas Longhorns 8-4 (20)

21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 (21)

22. Mississippi State Bulldogs 8-4 (24)

23. NC State Wolfpack 8-4 (25)

24. Troy Trojans 11-2 (NR)

25. UTSA Roadrunners 11-2 (NR)

