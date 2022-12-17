College Football Expert Picks Predictions: Playoff, New Year's Six, Bowls December 28-January 2

College football expert picks, predictions: College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six games, and bowls between December 28th and January 2nd

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks

Military UCF vs Duke | Liberty Kansas vs Arkansas

Holiday UNC vs Oregon | Texas Texas Tech vs Ole Miss

Pinstripe Syracuse vs Minnesota | Cheez-It OU vs FSU

Alamo Washington vs Texas | Mayo NC St vs Maryland

Sun Pitt vs UCLA | Gator South Carolina vs Notre Dame

Arizona Ohio vs Wyoming | Orange Tennessee vs Clemson

Sugar Kansas St vs Alabama | Music City Kentucky vs Iowa

CFP Fiesta TCU vs Michigan | CFP Peach Ohio St vs Georgia

ReliaQuest Miss State vs Illinois | Cotton Tulane vs USC

Citrus Purdue vs LSU | Rose Penn State vs Utah

Results So Far | Bowls December 20-27

Bowl Schedule, Predictions | NFL Week 15 Expert Picks

UCF vs Duke

Military Bowl

Line: Duke -3, o/u: 62.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCF

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCF

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCF

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Duke

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Duke

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Duke

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Duke

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Duke

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCF

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCF

E, CFN Duke

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UCF

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Duke

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Duke

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Duke

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCF

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Duke

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCF

CONSENSUS PICK: Duke

NEXT: Kansas vs Arkansas Expert Picks Predictions