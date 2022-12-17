College Football Expert Picks Predictions: Playoff, New Year's Six, Bowls December 28-January 2

College football expert picks, predictions: College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six games, and bowls between December 28th and January 2nd
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Military UCF vs Duke | Liberty Kansas vs Arkansas
Holiday UNC vs Oregon | Texas Texas Tech vs Ole Miss
Pinstripe Syracuse vs Minnesota | Cheez-It OU vs FSU
Alamo Washington vs Texas | Mayo NC St vs Maryland
Sun Pitt vs UCLA | Gator South Carolina vs Notre Dame
Arizona Ohio vs Wyoming | Orange Tennessee vs Clemson
Sugar Kansas St vs Alabama | Music City Kentucky vs Iowa
CFP Fiesta TCU vs Michigan | CFP Peach Ohio St vs Georgia
ReliaQuest Miss State vs Illinois | Cotton Tulane vs USC
Citrus Purdue vs LSU | Rose Penn State vs Utah
UCF vs Duke
Military Bowl
Line: Duke -3, o/u: 62.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCF
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCF
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCF
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Duke
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Duke
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Duke
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Duke
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Duke
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCF
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCF
E, CFN Duke
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UCF
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Duke
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Duke
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Duke
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCF
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Duke
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCF
CONSENSUS PICK: Duke