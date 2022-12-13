College Football Expert Picks Predictions Bowl Games December 20-27

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Expert Picks Predictions Bowl Games December 20-27

CFN Expert Picks

College Football Expert Picks Predictions Bowl Games December 20-27

By December 13, 2022 1:09 am

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl games from December 20th through the 27th

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks 
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF 
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19
 Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks 

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State

Line: San Jose State -4.5, o/u: 55.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Jose State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Jose State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: San Jose State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Jose State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Jose State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Jose State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Jose State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Jose State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Jose State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Jose State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Eastern Michigan
E, CFN San Jose State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Jose State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Jose State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Jose State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Jose State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Jose State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Jose State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Eastern Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: San Jose State

NEXT: Liberty vs Toledo Expert Picks Predictions

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ACC, American Athletic, Big 12, Big Ten, Bowls College Football Playoff, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Football Features, college football picks, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, Conference USA, Independents, Mountain West, News, SEC, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home