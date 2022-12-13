College Football Expert Picks Predictions Bowl Games December 20-27

College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl games from December 20th through the 27th
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks
Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo
NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor
Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF
Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU
Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis
Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State
Line: San Jose State -4.5, o/u: 55.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Jose State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Jose State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: San Jose State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Jose State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Jose State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Jose State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Jose State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Jose State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Jose State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Jose State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Eastern Michigan
E, CFN San Jose State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Jose State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Jose State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Jose State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Jose State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Jose State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Jose State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Eastern Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: San Jose State