College Football Expert Picks Predictions Bowl Games December 20-27

College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl games from December 20th through the 27th

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Bowl Game College Football Expert Picks

Fenway EMU vs SJSU | Boca Liberty vs Toledo

NO WKU vs USA | Armed Forces AF vs Baylor

Ind Louisiana vs Houston | Gasp Missouri vs WF

Hawaii MTSU vs SDSU | Quick NMSU vs BGSU

Camellia UB vs GaSo | 1st Resp Utah St vs Memphis

Birm Coast Carolina vs ECU | GuarRate Ok St vs Wis

Results So Far | Bowls December 16-19

Bowl Schedule, Predictions | Ranking all 41 Bowls

NFL Week 15 Expert Picks

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State

Line: San Jose State -4.5, o/u: 55.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Jose State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Jose State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: San Jose State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Jose State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Jose State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Jose State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Jose State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Jose State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Jose State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Jose State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Eastern Michigan

E, CFN San Jose State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Jose State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Jose State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Jose State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Jose State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Jose State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Jose State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Eastern Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: San Jose State

NEXT: Liberty vs Toledo Expert Picks Predictions