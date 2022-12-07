College Football Expert Picks, Predictions Bowl Games December 16-19, Army-Navy

College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl games from December 16th through the 19, along with Army vs Navy

Army vs Navy

Line: Navy -1.5, o/u: 32.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Army

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Army

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Army

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Navy

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Navy

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Navy

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Army

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Navy

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Army

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Navy*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Navy

E, CFN Army

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Army

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Navy

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Navy

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Army

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Army

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Navy

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Army

CONSENSUS PICK: Army

