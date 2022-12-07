College Football Expert Picks, Predictions Bowl Games December 16-19, Army-Navy

College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl games from December 16th through the 19, along with Army vs Navy
Army vs Navy
Line: Navy -1.5, o/u: 32.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Army
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Army
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Army
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Navy
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Navy
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Navy
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Army
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Navy
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Army
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Navy*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Navy
E, CFN Army
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Army
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Navy
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Navy
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Army
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Army
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Navy
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Army
CONSENSUS PICK: Army